Thanks to long snapping, St. Francis Borgia Regional senior football player Ethan Johnson will be in the national spotlight.
Johnson, who recently accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the University of Missouri Tigers, is playing in Monday’s third Blue-Gray All-American Bowl Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The game will not be shown live, but will be released at Impact Football Network (https://impactfootballnetwork.com/) starting Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“It’s going to be great to see it on TV,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be surreal to be there playing.”
Johnson will be wearing No. 57 for the East team.
“Johnson is a big boy, with a good frame and some good tools,” Ken Stills, a former NFL defensive back who is the East Team’s head coach, said. “His film is great. It’s no surprise to me that he’s going to play at the next level. Some college coach out there is going to get one heck of a football player. As for me, during the All-American Bowl, and for everyone else around the country, we’ll have the chance to see him shine on one of the biggest stages around.”
Johnson earned his chance to play in the game last summer.
“In July, at the national scholarship camp in Gatlinburg, Tenn., I competed for a spot in the Under Armour All-American game,” Johnson said. “As a runner-up in that competition, I won a spot in the Blue-Gray Game.”
Johnson is looking forward to playing at the Dallas Cowboys home field, one of the top NFL venues.
Headed to Mizzou
Being picked for the Blue-Gray All-American Game was not the only good news for Johnson. He received, and accepted, a preferred walk-on offer from Mizzou.
“It feels great,” Johnson said. “A lot of hard work led up to this. It’s amazing.”
As a preferred walk-on, Johnson will have a guaranteed roster spot and the same support as a scholarship player, but will not receive athletic financial aid.
Mizzou was not the only school which was interested in recruiting Johnson. He said Kansas, Kansas State, Colorado, Arkansas, North Dakota State and several other NCAA Division I schools showed interest, however none offered more than the Tigers.
“Ethan is respectful and someone who believes in loyalty,” Casey Casper, lead national snapping instructor for Kohl’s Professional Long Snapping Camps, said. “Mizzou got a great one in Ethan and I look forward to seeing his future as a Tiger.”
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said Johnson has put in a lot of work to become a better long snapper. However, Gildehaus said Johnson will need to continue to work in Columbia.
“To achieve his goal to be a starter at the University of Missouri will take a tremendous amount of work on his part,” Gildehaus said. “One thing about him is that he has worked as hard as Brock Olivo at his long snapping skill. As a junior he would stay after practice with his dad to take extra snaps for 30-45 minutes every day. When lifting started during the offseason his dad would come up every day to again stay to work on his long snapping. During the summer he continued to attend snapping camps to work on his skill of snapping.”
Johnson said his goal is to go from a walk-on to a scholarship player.
Johnson became involved with long snapping to fill a need.
“There was a need for a long snapper on my seventh-grade little league team,” Johnson said. “Around my freshman year, Luke Grayson introduced me to Kohl’s kicking and snapping and that’s when I started to take it seriously and realize I could make a career out of it.”
Johnson was a three-year long snapper for the Knights, moving into the position after Grayson graduated. Grayson signed with Navy out of high school, but since has transferred to Mizzou.
“Luke Grayson actually was his tutor but when Luke graduated Ethan continued to work,” Gildehaus said. “I’m sure with the hundreds of snaps Ethan has had from punts to extra points, I can only think of possibly one snap that was a poor snap. I’m already concerned for next year and who will take his place.”
Johnson said he’s definitely going to look up Grayson.
“I’ll probably hang out with him,” Johnson said. “I think he’s confident in my abilities to take over.”
Johnson will be joining Washington High School’s Ryan Hoerstkamp on the Tigers.
“I’ve reached out to him a little bit and we’re both excited to get up there and get after it,” Johnson said.
At Mizzou, Johnson said he would like to study computer science.
Johnson has been a standout in multiple Kohl’s Professional Long Snapping Camps. He finished his senior year ranked fourth among its long snappers with a five-star rating.
“Ethan is one of the best snappers in the country, but an even better person,” Casper said. “He works his tail off and pays attention to detail. “Ethan is always receptive to coaching and has a drive to be the best he can be as a snapper and a person. He is a wonderful student and has truly gone about everything the right way.”
Johnson said he really got involved in long snapping during his sophomore year.
“That’s when I made a decision that I wanted to take this shot and start putting a lot more work in and take this seriously,” Johnson said.
According to his biography on the Kohl’s Professional Camps page, Johnson has been successful on 237 of his 238 long snaps for Borgia. The Knights went 26-9, reaching the district title game, in each of those seasons.
In 2019, Johnson was named the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division special teams player of the year.
He also made the Missourian All-Area team as an offensive lineman.
In his senior year, Johnson received all-conference honorable mention status.
Johnson said he’s had plenty of help along his journey, especially from his father, Curt, who has worked countless hours over the years on long snapping.
“I am very thankful to my parents and coaches for helping me along my journey,” Johnson said.