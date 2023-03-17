The number one had major significance for the Tipton Lady Cardinals this season.
It was how many times they lost, and Saturday, it was their final Class 2 state finish.
Tipton (31-1) avenged its lone loss, knocking off Bishop LeBlond (28-4) at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield Saturday, 55-36.
The Lady Cardinals came out with a 15-7 first quarter and held on for a 29-21 lead at the half.
Tipton added to the lead in the third quarter and led going to the final eight minutes, 39-28.
Myra Claas led Tipton with 23 points to go with five assists, five steals and two rebounds.
Briar Cox posted a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Other Tipton scorers were Courtney Edwards with nine points, Charlee Bailey with six and Clara Williams with five points.
Shae Lewis and Kaleigh Ziesel each scored 10 points to lead Bishop LeBlond. Tatum Studer was next with nine.
Lewis was the rebounding leader with six.
Other scorers for Bishop LeBlond were Kyla Conrad with six and Daisey Harshman with one point.
In the other championship girls games from the first weekend of the Show-Me Showdown:
• Fair Grove defeated El Dorado Springs, 54-52, in Class 3.
• Meadville won the Class 1 title over Chadwick, 39-28.
On the boys side:
• Dennis McFerren and the New Madrid County Central Eagles defeated Lutheran North in Class 3, 56-46.
• Salisbury won the Class 2 state title over Principia, 55-46. Salisbury was playing a week after junior starter London White suddenly died.
• South Iron won the Class 1 state title over St. Elizabeth, 56-47.
