The Wolves gained a measure of revenge Tuesday.
Timberland (8-12, 4-3) evened the season series with Washington (14-7, 4-4) in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play, 76-56.
While Timberland won this meeting on its home floor, Washington won the first round at Blue Jay Gym Dec. 13, 53-40.
Washington held a 15-11 lead in the first quarter and the teams went into halftime tied, 30-30.
Timberland outpaced Washington in the third quarter, 25-11, to take a 55-41 lead going in the final eight minutes of play.
“We’ve run into some pretty hot teams lately,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Sullivan hit those three against us Monday and Timberland was the same. (Blake) Lyerla was pretty much unstoppable for them. He had 28 points and made six threes. He was just a tough factor.”
Todd Bieg led the Jays with 17 points.
Jason Sides was next with nine points.
Ryan Hoerstkamp scored seven. Jeremiah Broadbent and Zac Coulter each added six points. Jarrett Hamlett scored five points, Brigham Broadbent four and Jack Lackman two.
Other Timberland scorers included Trevor Brave (10 points), Luke Busateri (eight), Jackson Lamb (eight), Jonathan Davison (six), Ethan Markovich (five), Grant McDaniel (five), Markel King (four) and Amare Johnson (two).
Washington hosted Ft. Zumwalt East in another league contest Friday. The Blue Jays’ next game is scheduled for next Friday at home against Wentzville Liberty, starting at 7 p.m.