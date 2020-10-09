Hitting the road shorthanded wasn’t a positive combination Monday for the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights.
Timberland (7-5) defeated the Knights (6-7), 9-1.
Borgia was down players due to COVID-19 quarantines and injuries.
“We had none of our eight seniors available last night and a usual sophomore starter is injured and couldn’t go last night,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said.
The positive news was that the Knights still had enough players to make the trip. Both Borgia’s football and softball teams had to cancel games due to the same quarantines. The football Knights had to call off Friday’s home game against St. Dominic. The softball team had to cancel the Monday home game against New Haven.
Borgia scored its lone goal in the opening half.
Borgia scored its goal in the first half. Zach Mort converted a penalty kick after Daniel Schumacher was fouled in the box.
Schumacher normally plays on the JV team, but was called up due to the player shortages.
“Sophomore forward Daniel Schumacher has really stood out in the last couple of games,” Strohmeyer said. “He is a max effort players with good speed and has put a lot of pressure on the opposing defences. He created our goal last night by running through the back line and getting taken down in the box to earn a penalty kick. Then fellow sophomore Zach Mort buried the penalty kick.”
Strohmeyer said what has been a tough time for the team has provided a chance for younger players to step up.
“We also have five talented freshmen who are getting a lot of experience that will pay off this year and in future seasons,” Strohmeyer said.
Timberland led 4-1 at the half and added five additional goals in the second half.
Nine different Wolves scored in the game. Nicholas Alberts, Sagan Borengasser, Jacob Callahan, Dominic Eggering, Landon Keener, Connor Kendall, Adam Luetkemeyer, Patrick Nettler and Zach Renz found the back of the net.
Luetkemeyer had three assists. Kendall added two.
Alberts, Callahan, Nolan Gera and Renz each had one assist.
Micah Kramer played in goal, stopping one shot.