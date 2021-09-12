Perhaps it was fitting that at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, the Timberland Lady Wolves were the team to come out on top.
Timberland shot a 322 to win the Washington Tournament Tuesday by a 38-stroke margin over the next closest team, Troy (360).
Timberland was led by the top three individual performers on the course in Gabby Rettinghaus (77 strokes), Chloe Thiel (80) and Lauren Meindl (81).
St. Francis Borgia Regional placed fourth in the team standings with 380 strokes, Washington seventh at 403, Union 10th at 475 and St. Clair 11th at 498.
“We were able to post a score of 380, which is the best team score we have posted while I have been the coach of Borgia over the last eight years,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Every girl on our team was able to shoot at or better than their average for the day.”
Other teams included Wentzville Liberty (372), Ft. Zumwalt South (387), Lutheran St. Charles (397), Francis Howell Central (404), Lutheran South (421) and Ste. Genevieve (544).
Pacific didn’t have a team score.
Borgia’s Sophie Fletcher had the top result among area golfers with a 91, tying for 11th.
Teammate Natalie Alferman finished two strokes back at 93, tied for 14th.
Bree Nieder (17th, 94), Chloe Wunderlich (T-27th, 102) and Maura Struckhoff (T-29th, 103) rounded out Borgia’s scores.
Union’s Alisha Skiles tied for 19th with 97 strokes, one stroke ahead of Washington’s lead golfer, Ella Martin, who tied for 22nd at 98.
Emily Molitor (25th, 101) and Kyla Engemann (26th, 101) were next for the Lady Jays. Molly Buschmann and Isabella Fitzgerald tied for 31st with 104 strokes apiece.
Following Skiles for Union were Hannah Gillison and Natalie Miner, who tied for 51st with 123 strokes apiece, and Kylee Mobley, who earned 56th with 132 strokes.
Jordyn Hampson led St. Clair with 117 strokes, tying for 47th.
Hayley Schaefer (50th, 121), Alyssa Taylor (T-54th, 127), Bonnie Kavanagh (57th, 133) and Allie Cook (58th, 134) also represented the Lady Bulldogs.
Aaliyah Haddox turned in a 114 for Pacific to take 44th place.
The Lady Indians also received a 126 from Jenna Pettus (53rd) and a 127 from Gillian Bennett (T-54th).