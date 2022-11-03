Timberland’s Wolves had plenty to howl about, scoring the final 21 points Friday night in a Week 10 football victory.
Timberland (7-3) bested Washington (5-5), 42-19, in the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal round behind four passing scores and two rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback AJ Raines.
After Timberland scored on its first two possessions, the Washington defense buckled down with a shutout second quarter that allowed the Blue Jay offense to narrow the gap.
“Our guys had a game plan to try to contain them and keep in front to make them go through a lot of plays and that’s what we did,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We played pretty well, but got in our way a little again with too many turnovers offensively. The score wasn’t what the scoreboard says.”
Washington drove to the end zone in the closing seconds of the first half to cut the Timberland lead to 14-6 on a goal-line run by junior Landon Boston.
The Blue Jays got the ball back to start the second half and promptly scored again, this time on a short-run by fullback Evan Gaither to make it a 14-12 game.
However, that kicked off a back-and-forth that saw four touchdowns scored in the span of three minutes, two from each team.
Washington’s final score in that exchange was a 95-yard kickoff return by senior Devon Deckelman.
“Our guys fought hard and competed,” Heflin said. “We won the second quarter 6-0 and then go down in the third quarter, scored, they responded and then we ran the kick back. Our guys kept going punch for punch and blow for blow with a really good football team that was ranked for most of the year in Class 5.”
After getting the final word in the third quarter with a 28-19 score at that point, the Wolves tacked on the last two scores in the fourth period.
Statistics
Boston paced the Washington offense with eight carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. He added one catch for seven yards.
Quarterback Ian Junkin was 3-7 passing for 37 yards. He ran nine times for 81 yards.
Hanon Jarvis gained 59 yards on 10 carries.
Gaither carried seven times for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Deckelman gained 20 yards on seven carries.
Nick Lucido caught two passes for 30 yards.
Gaither was the leading tackler for the Blue Jays with 12 stops.
Trevor Buhr logged eight tackles, including two sacks.
Mark Hensley was in on seven tackles, including one sack and three tackles for a loss.
Boston contributed on six stops, two for a loss, and forced a fumble that was recovered by Casey Olszowka.
Hayden Burns, Aden Pecka and Dylan Borgmann logged five tackles apiece.
Olszowka and Kellen Schiermeier both contributed three tackles. Deckelman was in on two stops.
Dason Gould, Nick Johnson, Ryan Jostes and Brendon Rost made one tackle apiece.
Washington will graduate 18 seniors from this year’s squad.
“Thank you to our seniors,” Heflin said. “A lot of people thought after 2020 that we were going to fall off, but the kids last year stepped up and bowed their neck and these kids fought even harder. This scheduled was not easy. We set it up because we thought we were going to be good. It got us battle tested, but we just came up a little bit short.”
Raines was all over the stat sheet for the Wolves in the contest, completing 18-25 passes for 213 yards and four scores while rushing 16 times for 82 yards and two more touchdowns.
On defense, Raines secured three of the Wolves five takeaways with an interception and two fumble recoveries.
Raines had a hand in six tackles as well and made all six of the Timberland extra-point kicks.
“He’s the real deal and we did the best we could and fought as hard as we could and that’s all I can ask,” Heflin said.
Jaden Morrison logged 14 carries for 57 yards.
Tank Billings caught nine passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball twice for one yard.
Travis Reeves pulled in four passes for 40 yards and a score.
Creighton Ervin made three catches for 41 yards.
Austin Humphrey caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Timberland moves into the district’s semifinal round in Week 11, advancing to play at No. 1 Holt Friday at 7 p.m.
In the district’s other semifinal game, No. 2 Helias Catholic will host No. 6 Battle with Columbia Independent.
Box Score
WAS - 0+6+13+0=19
TIM - 14+0+14+14=42
First Quarter
TIM - Travis Reeves 2 pass from AJ Raines (Raines kick), 9:17
TIM - Raines 2 run (Raines kick), 3:40
Second Quarter
WAS - Landon Boston 2 run (kick failed), 0:15.4
Third Quarter
WAS - Evan Gaither 1 run (run failed), 5:55
TIM - Tank Billings 21 pass from Raines (Raines kick), 3:36
WAS - Devon Deckelman 95 kick return (Deckelman kick), 3:21
TIM - Austin Humphrey 13 pass from Raines (Raines kick), 2:30
Fourth Quarter
TIM - Billings 4 pass from Raines (Raines kick), 9:55
TIM - Raines 12 run (Raines kick), 6:27