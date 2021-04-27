The bulk of the boys’ points at the Nix Relays were thrown to the wolves.
Timberland finished first in Washington’s annual relays-only track competition Wednesday with 89.83 points.
Ft. Zumwalt South was the runner-up with 87.33 points.
Washington placed third with 78.66 points, just edging out fourth-place Union, which scored 75.
“We collected gold medals in seven events, with both the girls and boys 1,600-meter relay teams running their best times of the year, and we also medaled in 16 other events,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said.
Other teams competing included Owensville (67.16), St. Clair (49.33), Sullivan (46), Blair Oaks (40), St. Pius (35.66), St. Francis Borgia Regional (28), Warrenton (25) and Pacific (19).
“(I) felt that the boys had a good meet,” St. Clair Head Coach Mark Houser said. “They ended up sixth out of 12. We medaled (which was top 6) in 10 of the 15 events that we participated in. I feel that our boys are really starting to become competitive in their events. We also had some kids that were able to medal this meet that have not medaled before.”
The sprinters were the highlight for the Borgia boys.
“We had some of our best handoffs of the year, and it lead to some good finishes,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “It will be interesting to see our times when we get some ‘sprinting’ weather.”
Not only were all of the running events relays-only, but the field events for the meet were scored as relays, combining the three participants’ marks from each team into one total height or distance.
Although the field events were scored in that manner, they still appeared as individual marks in the results.
Distances and heights were measured in meters for this meet as MSHSAA transitions to the metric system this season.
Results
• 400-meter relay — Ft. Zumwalt South’s Darius Johnson, Donnell Boyd, Carmichael Burnett and Elijah Edmonds won in 45.2. Borgia placed second and Warrenton third.
• 400-meter throwers relay — St. Clair won with a time of 51.9, followed by Sullivan in second and Washington third.
• 800-meter relay — Johnson, Boyd, Burnett and Edmonds won again for Zumwalt South in 1:34.57. Borgia placed second and Washington third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington’s group of Ethan Bliss, Kaleb Briggs, Conner Maher and Timmy Boehlein won in 3:37. Second place went to Union and third to Owensville.
• 3,200-meter relay — Union’s Hayden Burke, Cameron Kriete, Luke Smith and Daniel Thwing won in 8:47.81, followed by Blair Oaks and Zumwalt South.
• 6,400-meter relay — Timberland’s Jonah McHaffie, Trevor Peimann, Tyler Bredenberg and Tyler Freiner finished first in 18:51.14. Second went to Union and third to Zumwalt South.
• 800-sprint medley relay — Borgia won with a time of 1:41.32. The names of the sprinters were not included in the posted results. Second went to St. Pius and third to Timberland.
• 1,600- sprint medley relay — Bliss, Brigs, Maher and Boehlein won for Washington in 3:55.01. Second went to Owensville and third to Pacific.
• Distance medley relay — Timberland’s Bredenberg, Freiner, McHaffie and Peimann won in 11:04.38. Second went to Blair Oaks and third to Zumwalt South.
• 440-meter shuttle hurdles — Zumwalt South’s Isaiah Clark, Edmonds, Jacobbie Powell and Jake Schwepker finished first in 1:08.71. Owensville took second and Union third.
• High jump — Zumwalt South’s Schwepker won with a mark of 1.85, followed by Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk and Washington’s Clyde Hendrix.
• Pole vault — Schwepker won again, clearing a height of 4.27. Timberland’s Andy Thomason placed second and Owensville’s Timothy Whelan third.
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Austin Dunn won with a mark of 6.05. Sullivan’s Nicholas Parker placed second and Timberland’s Marshall Wiater third.
• Triple jump — Dunn again traveled the greatest distance of 12.84 meters. Timberland’s Luke Busateri and Gavin Schaefer placed second and third.
• Shot put — The top throw of 14.12 came from Timberland’s Jackson Petty. Union’s Josh Meyer placed second and St. Clair’s Mardariries Miles third.
• Discus — Nate Ruble of St. Pius made the top throw of 39.62. Blair Oaks’ Alex Tappel placed second and Timberland’s Connor Schulte third.
• Javelin — Washington’s Hendrix set the top mark with a throw of 46.37. Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann took second and St. Pius’ Logan Jacobson third.
Additional comments
“Besides all the great volunteers that help with this meet, I have to give many kudos to our coaches for making sure that everything went smoothly,” Olszowka said. “We have been together so long that we all know exactly what needs to be done, even if it is not our area. They jump in and take care of things and make sure that everything runs smoothly, and this meet cannot be successful without them. Another big shoutout to all of our kids who helped — everything from raking to putting up a crossbar, pulling a tape measure, retrieving a shot, discus or javelin and running it back to the throwing area. I received many compliments from other coaches about the work ethic and great attitudes of our kids. These kids work their butts off all night and made our event very successful.”