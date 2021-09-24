Finally.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s boys soccer team was able to play a home match Monday, falling to Timberland, 4-2.
“It is not the result I wanted, but we played our best game of the season so far,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Borgia (0-8) had been scheduled to host Tolton Catholic last Tuesday, but that game was rained out.
In Monday’s match, Timberland scored twice in each half to win the game. Borgia scored its two goals, by Peyton Grannemann and Zach Mort, in the second half. Mort also assisted on Grannemann’s goal.
“Timberland scored a soft goal in the first 20 seconds of the game,” Strohmeyer said. “I was really frustrated and worried we would get down. However, the boys showed maturity and mental toughness to battle and end the first half down by only two. We made some halftime adjustments, and it frustrated their possession and opened up our attack. We matched them in the second half, losing in a final of 4-2.”
Gavin Peimann scored two of the Timberland goals. Cooper Shinn and Jacob Callahan also scored.
Tyler Berndt assisted on two goals. Callahan also had an assist.
Justin Mort was in net for the Knights, making 13 saves. Micah Kramer played all 80 minutes for Timberland.
Strohmeyer said Timberland had experience and depth.
“Timberland’s announced roster, including class and the starting lineup, was all seniors and one junior,” Strohmeyer said. “We knew we would have to grow up in a hurry. When Timberland subbed six players at a time with minimal drop-off in the level of play, we knew we would have to dig deep to find extra reserves of energy to keep up. And we did. We grew up in a hurry, and we dug deep.”
Strohmeyer said there were highlights.
“Our central defenders, senior Daniel Smith, sophomore Drew Fischer and junior Joe Adolphson, played an excellent game,” Strohmeyer said. “They played with confidence and composure and often started out attacks. Sophomore keeper Justin Mort made some great saves, recording 13 total. Junior captain Zach Mort led the attack, scoring a penalty kick and assisting sophomore Peyton Grannemann on our second goal. If we just keep battling and getting better, the results will come.”
Borgia is slated to host St. Dominic Tuesday and visit St. Clair Thursday.