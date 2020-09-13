The last half of the Washington Tournament titles have all gone to the same place.
For the third year in a row, Timberland posted the top score at the annual Washington Tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, shooting a 338. This was the sixth year for the event.
The Lady Wolves topped Ft. Zumwalt South (347) by nine strokes for the top honors. Washington was fifth with 399 strokes, then St. Francis Borgia Regional sixth with 421 and St. Clair seventh with 437. Pacific placed ninth with a score of 459. Union was 12th with 485 strokes.
Timberland’s Gabby Rettinghaus finished atop the standings of the 18-hole tournament with 76 strokes.
Washington senior Mia Lanemann had the best day of any Franklin County golfer, shooting a 91 to finish in 14th place.
Isabella Fitzgerald was next for Washington with a 101, followed closely by Emily Molitor’s 102. Grace Bryson carded a 105 for the Lady Jays and Kyla Engemann finished with a score of 110.
“Overall, it was a great day for us out on the course,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We have not been sub 400 in a few years, and I think most of the girls really battled out there to make it happen. We would have to play some outstanding golf to catch the teams ahead of us, but I feel we played to the best of our abilities. I know a few of the girls were talking about a few shots they left on the course, but for our first 18 holes of the year we can take some good things away from it.”
Maura Struckhoff led Borgia with her round of 102.
“The girls played pretty well at the Washington Tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “This tournament is always a nice eye-opener for the girls because it is very early in the year; a harder course to walk; the first 18 holes they play; and usually the hottest tournament of the year. While none of the girls were really happy with how they played, we were able to post an OK score as a team. Maura Struckhoff did a great job of leading our team. This is Maura’s first year playing for us and I really like her competitive spirit.”
Bree Nieder and Belle Nieder each carded a 104 for the Lady Knights. Natalie Alferman added a 111 for the Lady Knights and Alana Piontek scored a 122.
Seniors Kynzi Humphrey (104) and Anna Conner (105) led the St. Clair effort with its two lowest scores.
Jordyn Hampson shot a 113, followed by Allie Cook’s 115 and Alyssa Taylor’s 126.
“Overall, I was pleased with how we played,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “It is still early in season and we have only had one match this year. We had some great shots, some lucky bounces but also some unfortunate luck and a few too many putts. It was the first 18 holes the girls have walked this year and Wolf Hollow is a tough course to walk. I think fatigue played a role toward the end of the round.”
Aaliyah Haddox shot a 107 for the Lady Indians.
Maddie Brooks (114), Alexis Carter (119), Macy Caldwell (119) and Jenna Rice (126) completed the Pacific scorecard.
Union played without Head Coach Matt Goddard, who was awaiting COVID-19 testing results that came back negative.
“We had a lot of girls going into the tournament still fairly new to the sport,” Goddard said. “Overall, I think we struggled but I think the girls took it as a learning experience to help us grow. I am excited to see how we respond to the scores we posted and know the girls will improve throughout the season.”
Alisha Skiles powered the Lady ’Cats with a 108. Skylar Traffas (121), Natalie Miner (126), Skylur McElwain (130) and Hannah Gillison (132) rounded out the Union field.