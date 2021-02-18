St. Clair cut into a nine-point St. James lead in the fourth quarter, but fell one basket short of tying it up.
The St. James boys basketball Tigers (7-8, 2-1) won at St. Clair Friday on courtwarming night for the Bulldogs (6-12, 0-4), 52-49.
The Tigers went up early, 18-8, after one quarter. St. James continued to hold the advantage, 29-23, at halftime and 43-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Chase Walters and Zach Browne paced the St. Clair offense as Walters finished with 14 points and Browne scored 13.
Blaine Downey, Austin Dunn and Wes Hinson each scored five points. Isaac Nunez added four points and Anthony Broeker three.
Hinson grabbed seven rebounds. Browne, Downey, Dunn and Walters had five rebounds apiece. Nunez finished with two rebounds and Broeker one.
Hinson was credited with five assists. Broeker, Downey and Dunn all ended with two assists. Browne made one assist.
Browne posted two steals. Downey, Dunn and Walters all stole one.
Walters made one block.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to host New Haven Tuesday. Next on the schedule is a conference road game at Pacific Friday at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs are in Class 4 District 2 for the postseason. Other schools include Park Hills Central, Fredericktown, Herculaneum, Potosi and Ste. Genevieve.
St. Clair is seeded fifth and will face Fredericktown in the opening round Feb. 27.