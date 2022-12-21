Three days after being denied their first Four Rivers Conference win in overtime, the St. James Tigers made sure they wouldn’t need an extra session.
St. James (3-5, 1-1) won at New Haven (2-7, 0-2), 67-32.
St. James fell at home Tuesday to Union in overtime, 79-78. Union got a three-point basket at the buzzer to send the game to overtime and a blocked shot late in the extra period to preserve the win.
This time, The Tigers led after one quarter, 14-10, at the half, 28-17, and after three quarters, 45-23.
New Haven was paced offensively by Andrew Noelke, who scored 19 of the 32 points. He also pulled down five rebounds with two blocked shots and an assist.
Jacob Gerdes and Andrew Rethemeyer each scored four points. Rethemeyer also had five rebounds with two assists and two steals.
David Otten and Luke Strubberg added two points apiece.
Otten also had three rebounds and two assists. Strubberg added four assists, four steals and a rebound.
New Haven went 6-9 from the free-throw line. The Shamrocks attempted seven three-point baskets without success. New Haven turned the ball over 35 times.
