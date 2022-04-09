Izzy Tiepelman liked her hat trick so much in the last game that she decided to do it again.
The St. Clair junior tallied all three of the team’s goals Tuesday as the Lady Bulldogs (7-4, 2-2) defeated Sullivan (5-5, 0-2) in Four Rivers Conference soccer action, 3-1.
Tiepelman recorded another hat trick Monday at Fatima in an 8-0 win. Tuesday’s three goals lifted her total to 10 on the season through 11 games.
She struck twice in the first half Tuesday, giving St. Clair a 2-0 edge at the intermission.
“Izzy has had hat tricks in back-to-back games and continues to play at a high level,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Her first goal is one of our best of the season. Kadence (Gardner) played a really good ball to her, she beat a defender then hit a left-foot rocket from about 18 out.”
The second goal came just seconds before the end of the first half.
Sullivan scored on a penalty kick in the second period to cut the lead to 2-1 before Tiepelman completed the hat trick in the 62nd minute, concluding the scoring.
Kennedy Travis and Gardner were each credited with an assist.
Charlee Dierker was the winning goalkeeper, recording 10 saves.
“Charlee Dierker made some really big saves for us in goal and played her best game of the year,” Isgrig said. “She’s getting more confident and comfortable and made some huge saves with five minutes left to keep it at 3-1. Autumn Morgan and Sammi Nickerson played really well defensively and did a great job winning the ball for us in our defensive third of the field. They have been really consistent for us all year and anchor us defensively.”
St. Clair hosted St. James Thursday in another conference showdown.
The team plays next week at the Hillsboro Tournament, sharing a pool with Perryville, Rosati-Kain and Fredericktown. St. Clair first squares off with Perryville Monday at 5:45 p.m.