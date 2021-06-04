Thwing is king.
Union junior Daniel Thwing ruled the day Friday at the Class 4 State Track Championships in Jefferson City, winning the state championship in the 100-meter dash.
Coming into the event, Thwing was just looking to get onto the podium.
“I came into this just hoping to place in the 100,” he said. “I was in the first heat, Lane 6. This was pretty unexpected for me.”
On an unusually cold and windy day, everything seemed to be unexpected, from the reversal of direction in the dash events due to the wind to Thwing’s state championship.
Thwing said the weather wasn’t a factor to him.
“Thanks to Coach (Sarah) Meiners, we practice in all kinds of weather,” Thwing said. “She calls it ‘Wildcat weather,’ so we’re prepared for things like this.”
Thwing, who was seeded outside the top eight in the 100-meter dash and positioned in the first of two heats, rose to the top of the field with his time of 10.94, edging both Harrisonville junior Joseph Michel and Kirksville senior Samuel Thomas by less than 0.01 of a second.
Waiting for the second heat to conclude, Thwing’s name stayed at the top in a close finish.
“When it flashed that everyone in the faster heat ran slower times than Daniel, all the coaches and I just looked at each other bewildered,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “It took a second to set in that he had gone from being seeded 12th in the slower heat, to become the state champion in the 100. It was simply an incredible performance by Daniel. I don’t even know what I yelled in those stands, but we were ecstatic. He blew us away, but we knew he had it in him. He is an incredibly hard worker and the male role model and leader on our team. He is always looking and new ways to get better. We are incredibly proud.”
Although Thwing was the area’s lone Class 4 state champion, he had plenty of company on the podium. There were a total of nine state medalists from area schools.
Union claimed four state podium finishes. Sullivan had four, and Pacific added one.
Thwing scored 10 of the 11 team points for the Union boys. The Wildcats tied Sikeston for 21st in the team standings.
Sullivan was the top-scoring girls team, getting 13 points from Reagan Thomure. The Lady Eagles tied De Soto and Hannibal for 19th place.
Scoring in three events, Union tied for 23rd with 11 points. Union tied St. Charles West, Parkway North and Rolla.
Pacific scored one point to tie Grandview and Ft. Zumwalt East for 40th.
“Only three of our 18 total athletes had competed in this level of track and field before: Ella Coppinger, Daniel Thwing and Jaiden Powell, all in the 2019 state meet at Washington. None of our athletes had seen a state meet at Jefferson City before. This was a new experience for all of our athletes. Of course, despite this inexperience, the goal of all of these events was to compete to the best of our ability and go for the state medal. We talked to all of our athletes and emphasized that in these conditions, even those events/athletes who are not seeded to get a medal have a good chance. It was anyone’s game in each event if we just ran our races and competed.”
Thomure, a Sullivan senior, won three individual medals, placing fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.32), sixth in the 200-meter dash (25.75) and fifth in the 400-meter dash (59.31).
The girls 300-meter low hurdles resulted in two medals coming back to Franklin County.
Union junior Ella Coppinger placed fourth in the event with a time of 47.09, and Pacific freshman Alex Lay finished eighth in 48.3.
Coppinger and Lay both ran in the first heat and were the first two to cross the finish.
“I wasn’t really expecting this, but I’m happy that it happened,” Coppinger said. “It’s been a good day so far.”
Meiners said Coppinger, who competed in four events, concentrated on the event.
“With more rest before this race and more time to focus, she was able to run her race the way she had practiced all year,” Meiners said. “We knew she was seeded in the slower heat, but had a very good chance of medaling if she just zoned in on hitting her times through each 100. She executed that, even while knicking several hurdles, but it was a big jump to beat out four girls from the faster heat. We knew she had it in her.”
For Lay, a freshman, it was a big recovery after taking a tumble in the 100-meter hurdles.
“I’m a freshman,” Lay said. “I’m excited. I wasn’t expecting it at all, so I just ran with what I got, and I finished it.”
Pacific Coach Steve Musial said Lay showed great perseverance.
“In the 100 hurdles, she hit a hurdle which took her all but out of that race and came back in the 300 hurdles to be all-state,” Musial said. “I am really proud of her and her drive to constantly do her best.”
Pacific Coach Justin Perriguey agreed.
“She showed a lot of grit,” Perriguey said. “Lexi is only a freshman and I think we can expect big things from her in the years to come.”
Coppinger also medaled in the girls high jump, finishing eighth.
The first throw of the day was the best one for Union senior Jaiden Powell in the girls discus.
That throw of 36.58 meters (120 feet) landed her fourth place in the event.
“It feels amazing, really good,” said Powell. “It’s definitely nice to be back in the state meet. The weather was a bit iffy, but it’s a good state meet.”
Meiners said Powell got a great first throw.
“She started us off right by chucking a big throw and putting herself in fourth,” Meiners said. “The wind was at a good angle for some big throws and she used that to her advantage. This was her first state medal in track and it was a great way to end her senior year. She put herself on our school record board in the discus two years ago, and she improved that record this year.”
Sullivan sophomore Jaiden Hodges placed seventh in the girls discus with a top throw of 34.67 meters (113-9).
Coppinger earned another medal in the girls high jump, clearing 1.56 meters (5-1.25 in feet and inches) to place eighth.
Three jumpers ended on that height, with Coppinger falling in the middle of the three on a tiebreaker determined by the number of faults.
The Union boys 3,200-meter relay team of Gabe Hoekel, Bryson Pickard, Dominick Beine and Will Herbst also finished eighth in 8:29.01.
Union moved up one position in each of the last two legs of the relay to make the medal stand.
Just missing the medal stand, the Union’s girls 3,200-meter relay team of Coppinger, Anna Brakefield, Kelsey Brake and Jessi Clark placed ninth in the girls 3,200-meter relay at 10:23.4.
Union sophomore Natalie Miner launched her way to a tie for 10th place in the girls pole vault. Her top mark was 3.12 meters (10-2.75 feet and inches).
Pacific freshman Sach Wolf turned in the 11th-fastest time in the boys 110-meter high hurdles. His mark of 15.35 was fourth in his heat.
Brakefield finished 12th in the girls 3,200-meter run, posting a time of 11:49.72.
Also ending 12th were Union’s Hayden Burke, Luke Smith, Ryan Ewald and Thwing in the 400-meter relay, posting a time of 44.54.
The boys 400-meter dash featured two area runners — Union junior Elias Neely and Pacific junior Vincent Hoffman. Neely placed 12th in 53 seconds flat. Hoffman was 15th with a time of 53.21.
Union sophomore Kirsten Bockhorst jumped her way to 14th place in the long jump with a distance of 4.73 (15-6.25 in feet and inches).
In the boys 800-meter relay, Union’s Burke, Evan Swoboda, Smith and Thwing finished 14th in 1:33.85.
Pacific’s Lay finished 16th in the girls 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 19.25 after suffering a fall over one of the obstacles.
Lay was surprised with her fast start.
“I’ve never been that close before,” Lay said. I was right with them. And then I fell. I got back up and finished. Then I came back and got a medal (in the 300 hurdles). I was seeded 11th, and I got eighth.”
Brake ended 16th in the girls 800-meter run in 2:35.38.
Musial was pleased with the Pacific boys performances.
“I believe both Vincent Hoffman and Sach Wolf gained a lot of valued experience at the state meet,” Musial said. “Sach ran only .02 away from our school record in the 110 hurdles at state as a freshman. He has high expectations for himself in the upcoming years. I am excited to see what he can do.”