Do you believe in miracles?
The Al Michaels call of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team’s upset of the Soviet Union would be just as fitting for what happened Friday, May 28, in the MSHSAA Class 4 boys 100-meter dash championship.
Union junior Daniel Thwing stunned the field to win the title with a time of 10.93.
“I came into this just hoping to place in the 100,” Thwing said. “I was in the first heat, Lane 6. This was pretty unexpected for me.”
Thwing’s championship possibly was the surprise of the meet. But with the unseasonable weather, cold and windy, things were changed.
First, MSHSAA turned the race around, running from the finish line to the start line so sprinters wouldn’t be running into the stiff headwind.
That didn’t faze Thwing.
“Thanks to Coach (Sarah) Meiners, we practice in all kinds of weather,” Thwing said.
Meiners said the conditions were unexpected.
“It was cold, windy and even had a little rain at times,” Meiners said. “That is not the state track meet weather that everyone has come to expect, but that adversity is in our athlete’s favor. We spend a good portion of the season practicing in the cold, rain, wind, snow, etc. We are always outside putting in the work unless there is a direct threat to the athlete’s safety, such as a thunderstorm.”
Overall, Meiners feels that makes Union athletes a bit tougher.
“I think that bit of trained mental toughness gave our athletes an advantage on meet day,” Meiners said. “In fact, instead of complaining about the weather and dreading it, we like to say, ‘looks like Wildcat weather outside!’ That phrase has always helped our teams put a positive spin on the uncontrollable nature of Missouri weather.”
With everything going on, Thwing lined up in his blocks for the slower first heat.
After the gun went off, Thwing hustled down the track, shoulder-to-shoulder with the athletes around him. At the line, he was able to surge ahead to win his heat with a time of 10.94, just .003 of a second in front of Harrisonville junior Joseph Michel and .006 in front of Kirksville senior Samuel Thomas.
“He almost gave me, and all our coaches and fans, a heart attack watching it,” Meiners said. “He got out of the blocks well and executed what we knew he was capable of, breaking 11 seconds for the first time to run a 10.94. We were all simply excited about his time and about him winning the first, and slower, of the heats.”
Thwing said he has been working on his starts, which had been a weak part of his dashes.
“It’s been a little bit slow and a little inconsistent throughout the year,” Thwing said. “This past week, I had one of my older college friends come back and help me with my starts, and that got me to where I’m at.”
Then came the waiting for the fast heat to take place. Camdenton sophomore Angel Dickerson was first across the line, but when his time was flashed on the video board, it was 0.03 slower than Thwing.
“Our goal was simply to earn top eight (on the medal stand), so we thought he would have a good chance of doing that if he won his heat,” Meiners said. “After the second, and faster, heat ran, we were on the edge of our seats waiting for times and places on the jumbo screen. When it flashed that everyone in the faster heat ran slower times than Daniel, all the coaches and I just looked at each other bewildered. It took a second to set in that he had gone from being seeded 12th in the slower heat to become the state champion in the 100.”
As news sank in, Thwing was surrounded by teammates as he smiled, recognizing he was a state champion.
“It was simply an incredible performance by Daniel,” Meiners said. “I don’t even know what I yelled in those stands, but we were ecstatic. He blew us away, but we knew he had it in him. He is an incredibly hard worker and the male role model and leader on our team. He is always looking for new ways to get better. We are incredibly proud.”
Thwing is Union’s first 100-meter dash champion since Deric Purnell won the Class 4 title in 2017 with a time of 10.64.
“Next year, I’m hoping to match or beat Deric Purnell’s record,” Thwing said.
Thwing also ran the anchor leg on Union’s 12th-place 400-meter relay team. He was thrilled that there was a state meet this year after the 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year was a little bit of a letdown,” Thwing said. “A little bit of work in the offseason and I was ready to come back at it hard this year.”
Thwing also plays soccer for the Wildcats during the fall. He scored nine goals with seven assists as Union’s team went 18-4-1 last season, winning the Four Rivers Conference title.
“I can’t say I have a favorite,” Thwing said. “Track is a little easier on my body, but I really like playing soccer.”