Forget running or jumping events.
Thursday’s track and field meet at Union High School was all about the throwing events.
Six events were held around the Union High School campus with three per gender. They were javelin, shot put and discus.
Javelin
In the girls javelin, St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani won the title with a best distance of 30.88 meters. Union’s Isabelle Zagarri was second at 28.36.
Washington’s Maddie Guevara grabbed third at 26.4, and St. Clair’s Jess Bess (26.37) and Union’s Jaiden Powell (24.97) rounded out the top five.
Washington’s Clyde Hendrix prevailed in the boys javelin with a top throw of 44.34 meters.
Washington’s Brandon Bergner was second at 37.8, and St. Clair’s Nathan Bess topped out at 37.
Rounding out the top five were Union’s Daniel Thwing (35.3) and Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk (33.67).
Shot Put
Powell claimed the girls title with a throw of 10.54 meters. Jess Bess was second at 9.95.
Sullivan’s Rachel Hesse ended third at 8.44. Rounding out the top five were Union’s Jessica Stallmann (8.38) and Guevara (8.31).
Washington’s Kaleb Burr won the boys title with a throw of 13.8 meters.
Mardariries Miles of St. Clair placed second at 13.12. Union’s Josh Meyer was third at 12.95.
Sullivan’s Derek Johnson (12.82) and Washington’s Isaac Burr (12.4) were next.
Discus
Powell led a 1-2 Union sweep on the girls side, winning at 31.83 meters. Stallmann was second at 25.94.
Hesse placed third at 25.5 with Washington’s Kaitlyn Frankenberg fourth at 25.43. St. Clair’s Current Smith ended fifth at 24.98.
Sullivan’s Johnson won the boys title at 35.42 meters.
Miles was second at 34.72, and Kaleb Burr was third at 32.87.
Rounding out the top five were Bergner (30.55) and St. Clair’s Brayden Lucas (30.21).