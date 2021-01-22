St. Dominic’s hot shooting continued through the championship round of the Washington Tournament.
Two nights after connecting for nine three-point baskets against St. Francis Borgia Regional in the semifinals, the Crusaders (11-2) continued to baffle opponents from beyond the arc and toppled unbeaten Pattonville (8-1) in the championship game, 64-45.
St. Dominic senior Anthony Lewis scored 30 points in the game and carried the Crusaders through their most impressive run of the game to finish with 14 unanswered points at the end of the first half.
During that run, Lewis made four three-point shots, including three on back-to-back-to-back possessions.
Lewis received Most Valuable Player honors for the tournament.
Teammate Ryan Schwendemann was also named to the all-tournament team.
Kellen Thames and Alijah Carter were both named to the all-tournament team from Pattonville.
The tournament featured a crosstown battle between Washington and Borgia for third with the Blue Jays emerging with the 50-43 win.
Washington senior Jason Sides and Borgia sophomore Grant Schroeder were each named to the all-tournament team.
In the consolation final, Francis Howell Central held St. Charles to just 11 points in the first half on the way to a 48-39 victory.
Union opened the final round of play with a 69-48 win against the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights in the seventh-place game.
Junior Kaden Motley finished the tournament with 20-plus points in both the consolation semifinals and the seventh-place game.