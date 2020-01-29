Freshmen wrestlers at St. Clair continue to claim tournament wins.
St. Clair freshmen Ryan Meek (106) and Cameron Simcox (138), as well as junior Seth Banks (132) each won individual titles Saturday, helping steer St. Clair to a top five finish in its own tournament.
Wentzville Liberty scored 256 points to capture the team title. Palmyra was the runner up with 220.5 points, narrowly finishing ahead of Union’s 218.5 points. Next was Parkway West with 199 points and St. Clair in fifth with 171.
Another area team, St. James, finished sixth with 145 points.
Meek went 5-0 in the tournament, winning twice by pin and twice by major decision in the first four rounds.
He pinned CJ Asinger (Herculaneum) in 48 seconds and Josh Creech (Parkway West in 1:59).
In major decisions, Meeks won 15-3 against Raed Haque (Wentzville Liberty) and 13-2 against Union’s Dominick Beine.
In the championship match, meek defeated Palmyra’s Kaden Crane, 5-3.
Simcox also won all five matches. He pinned three opponents and won twice by major decision.
His pins came against Brandon Dake (Wright City, 1:39), St. Clair teammate Bass Hughes (1:12) and Mason Jensen (Parkway West, 3:20).
In the first round, Simcox won an 18-4 major decision against Christopher Hammock (Wentzville Liberty).
In the championship match, Simcox shut out Union’s Carter Sickmeier, 12-0.
Banks posted a perfect 4-0 record in a round-robin competition, collecting all four wins by pin.
In order, Banks pinned James Ford (Wentzville Liberty, 4:27), Elias Neely (Union, 2;20), Dominik Bishop (Wentzville Liberty, 1:50) and Luke Beveridge (Parkway West, 4:45).
More St. Clair freshmen claimed medals at the tournament as well as Brock Woodcock (120) was a second-place finisher and Gabe Martinez (113) took third.
Woodcock suffered his first loss of the season, 6-4, in a sudden victory period during the championship match.
Woodcock won all four of his matches up to that point by pin against Lukas Aubuchon (Wentzville Liberty, 1:38), Aaron DeBlase (Parkway West, 2:33), Zach Proctor (Principia, 1:09) and Frank Parson (St. James, 1:58).
Martinez went 4-1 with a loss in the semifinals against Aidan Kelly (Wentzville Liberty). Martinez pinned Justin Bierhle (Parkway North, 1:55), Patrick Lynch (Wentzville Liberty, 0:38), Blake Marlatt (St. James, 1:42) and Arion Ivy (Parkway West, 1:06). Ivy finished fourth.
Senior Dalton Thompson (152) also was a third-place finisher.
Thompson recorded three wins by pin, one by forfeit and took his only loss in the semifinals in a 6-1 decision against Parkway West’s James Griffin.
Thompson pinned Bowen Ward (Union, 2:52), James Dixon (Herculaneum, 0:34) and Zachary Achterberg (St. James, 2:56). Achterberg was the fourth-place finisher.
Connor Sikes (126), Bass Hughes (138) and John Davenport Cortivo (145) each placed sixth. Caleb Hooks (160) finished seventh.
Sikes ended with a loss by pin in the fifth-place match against Union’s Hunter Garrett. In a previous round, Sikes pinned Parkway North’s Tommy Dang in 2:23.
Hughes, who shared a division with Simcox, went 2-3 with wins by pin against Mason Jensen (Parkway West, 2:18) and Brandon Dake (Wright City, 0:40).
Davenport Cortivo posted a 2-3 record. His wins came by a medical forfeit against Principia’s Harrison Cook and a pin in 4:46 against Dakota Kurtti (St. James).
Hooks defeated Palymyra’s Gabe Hull by pin in the seventh-place match in 1:09. In a previous round, he pinned Devin Hagan (Herculaneum in 2:49).