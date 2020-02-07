It was a weekend of threes for the Union wrestling Wildcats.
Competing at the 42nd Annual De Soto Bob Georger Classic, Union finished third in the team standings with three individual champions.
“Overall, as a team, we wrestled very well,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “It was good to get back on the winning track and we took third as a team. That is the first team trophy we won since the 2016 season. I think we are in the right position, both physically and mentally, to really make some noise at the district and state tournament this year. I honestly don’t think it is out of the question to have eight qualifiers for the state tournament this year.”
The Wildcats scored 160 points to finish behind Hillsboro (219) and Sullivan (176).
Union was ahead of 17 other schools, including fourth-place Windsor (136), De Soto (121), Wentzville Liberty (117), Park Hills Central (111), Parkway West (97.5), North County (89.5) and Ft. Zumwalt East (85).
Union’s individual winners were Carter Sickmeier (138), Gabe Hoekel (145) and David Clark (220).
Sickmeier claimed his first three matches by pins before closing out with a decision in the title bout.
Sickmeier pinned Normandy’s Daymund Jamison in 0:23 to open and followed with a 5:18 pin of Parkway North’s Logan Mosier.
In the semifinals, Sickmeier pinned Aiden Shy of Ft. Zumwalt East in 1:46. He won a 10-3 decision over Hillsboro’s Griffin Ray in the title match.
“Carter Sickmeier had an incredible tournament and is really peaking both physically and mentally for the postseason,” Cranmer said. “He was the fifth-seeded wrestler and dominated on his way to the finals where he wrestled a very tough kid, Griffin Ray from Hillsboro. Ray was 37-2 and ranked fourth in the state before Carter beat him, 10-3, in the finals. Carter wrestled with confidence and scored first then built a lead and never looked back in the match. He is wrestling the best I have ever seen him in his career right now and is ready to win those tough matches in the postseason.”
Hoekel went the distance in three of his four matches.
After pinning Potosi’s Steven Riddell in 1:38, Hoekel won an 11-2 major decision over Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt and a 13-1 major decision over Ft. Zumwalt East’s Leo Arnold.
In the title match, Hoekel edged Hillsboro’s Raymund Barnett in overtime, 7-6.
“Gabe Hoekel won his second straight tournament, capturing the title in dramatic fashion,” Cranmer said. “He secured a reversal with less than 10 seconds left in third period to go up by one point, but it was so loud in the gym he thought the match was over with five seconds left and stood up and the official gave the other wrestler a point for an escape to tie the match.
“Gabe battled through overtime and overcame adversity and won with an escape in the ultimate tiebreaker,” Cranmer said. “I am really proud of his attitude and being able to refocus and overcome the mistake. His mindset and attitude has improved so much this year, he has really matured and is going to be tough to wrestle this postseason.”
Clark pinned all four of his opponents, starting with Potosi’s Caleb Land in 1:09.
In the quarterfinals, Clark needed 0:58 to finish off Park Hills Central’s Austin Carver. He pinned Parkway West’s Liam Elli in 1:21 in the semifinals.
Clark finished with a 3:36 pin against De Soto’s Hunter Lebel in the title bout.
“David Clark continued to dominate,” Cranmer said. “He won his weight class with four pins and never was really in danger of even being scored on. His confidence is through the roof right now and I really think he can bring home a top three medal at the state tournament this year.”
Sam Inman (113) also reached the title bout, but lost.
Inman opened with an 11-0 major decision against Austin Neff of Festus. He then pinned Parkway North’s Brendan Banashek in 4:54 and reached the title match with a 15-5 major decision against Wentzville Liberty’s Aidan Kelly.
In the title match, Aidan Haggard of Hillsboro pinned Inman in 5:47.
“Sam Inman gained some confidence in his finals match,” Cranmer said. “He was in a very close match and had an opportunity to take the lead but ended up getting pinned late in the match. We talked about it after he wrestled and we both agree that it is a match he feels like he can win if they get to wrestle again in the postseason.”
Two Wildcats reached third-place bouts. Ryder Kuenzel (170) won while Dominick Beine (106) lost.
Kuenzel won twice before and after his lone loss. He pinned Weston Akins of Hillsboro in 1:50 and took a 10-0 major decision from Parkway West’s Reed Nennonen.
Luke Shaver of Festus defeated Kuenzel by a 10-2 major decision.
Kuenzel then pinned Ft. Zumwalt East’s Luke Eaton in 0:39 and Sullivan’s Trey Eplin in 4:19.
Beine lost twice to the same wrestler.
He opened by pinning CJ Asinger of Herculaneum in 0:34 before losing to Lexington’s Josh Payne, 10-8.
Beine came back to pin Sullivan’s Dillon Freeman in 2:13 and take a 14-2 major decision against Neal Kausler of Festus. He won 9-4 over Sikeston’s Jacob Leavitt.
In the third-place match, Payne again beat Beine. This time, it was a 12-4 major decision.
Other wrestlers were:
• Connor Ward (285) ended sixth, going 2-3. He won his first two bouts before dropping the next three.
• Bowen Ward (152) captured two wins between two losses, but did not place.
• Brianna Keiser (120) lost both of her contested bouts. This is one of the final times girls will be allowed to wrestle in boys events. Next season, the genders will be fully separated.
• Hunter Garrett (126) and Elias Neely (132) both lost two contested matches.