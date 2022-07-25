Three-quarters of the Missouri Senior Legion Tournament has been set.
Currently in the tournament are:
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 7:07 pm
• Zone 1 champion Washington Post 218 (31-6-2).
• Zone 1 runner-up Jefferson City Post 5 (21-3-1).
• Zone 2 champion St. Joseph Post 11 (19-6).
The only remaining spot is Zone 4, and that tournament at Ballwin Athletic Association runs through Saturday.
The state tournament at Liberty Park in Sedalia starts Tuesday at 5 p.m. The tournament has been moved up two days to give the state winner more time to organize for the trip to Pelham, Alabama, and the Mid-South Regional Tournament.
The first game will pit St. Joseph Post 11 against one of the Zone 1 representatives Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The other first-round game is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The tournament resumes Wednesday with the Tuesday winners playing each other at 1 p.m.
The Tuesday losers then play at 3:30 p.m.
The final Wednesday game is set for 6 p.m. between the 1 p.m. loser and the 3:30 p.m. winner.
The championship series begins Thursday at 1 p.m.
Washington Post 218 and Jefferson City Post 5 both qualified from the Zone 1 Tournament in Washington. Zone 1 gets the bonus qualifier this year as Zone 3 (southwest part of the state) didn’t have any teams.
St. Joseph Post 11 won the Zone 2 title Wednesday in Blue Springs.
Post 11 defeated Oak Grove Post 379, last year’s state runner-up, 4-2, in the championship game at the Hidden Valley Complex.
The Zone 4 Tournament concludes Saturday in Ballwin.
In the winners’ bracket final, District 13 runner-up Festus Post 253 is the lone unbeaten team after topping District 14 champion Jackson Post 158 Thursday, 7-6.
In the losers’ bracket, host Eureka Post 177 knocked out 10th District champion Lemay Post 162, 15-5. Ste. Genevieve Post 150, the District 13 champion, plays Eureka Friday at 5:45 p.m.
The losers’ bracket final follows. The championship series begins Saturday at 5:45 p.m.
