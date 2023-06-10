Washington, Pacific and Union will field competitive swim teams once again this summer.
The Washington Stingrays will be in one division of the Gateway Swimming and Diving League while Pacific and Union are in the same division.
Teams started practicing this week in preparation for the June 12 openers.
Two local teams are at home on the opening day of the season. Washington hosts Cool Dell while Union is at home against Whispering Hills. Both events are slated to start at 5:30 p.m.
Pacific is on the road, visiting Arbor Oaks.
Pacific has the area’s lone dive team and it starts June 17 at Missouri Athletic Club West in Des Peres.
Washington
Washington’s head coach is Tracy Moreland.
Moreland reported 137 swimmers on the team.
“Over half of that number are age 10 or younger, which is a great sign of growth in the sport,” Moreland said. “We are making some tweaks to our practice times to make sure we are doing our best to get every swimmer the type of practice they need. The first week is always a learning experience for us all.”
The Stingrays will have two home meets at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex this summer, starting with the season opener July 12 against Cool Dell. Regular meets start at 5:30 p.m.
The Stingrays head to Des Peres to face Missouri Athletic Club West June 19 before returning to host Lake Chesterfield June 26.
After a break for Independence Day, Washington completes the dual meet schedule at Cedarmill July 6 and at Castle Pines July 10.
The division championship meet takes place in two phases. The 11-Over meet runs July 14 at Cool Dell. The 10-Under portion runs July 15 at Cedarmill.
Pacific
Pacific’s Pirates are getting a reprieve this season after discussion placed the season in doubt at one point.
Pacific isn’t using a head coach system this season, rather it has several assistant coaches who will share responsibilities. Many of them are swimming as well.
Team Representative Heather Bonds reported the swim team has about 110 swimmers and the dive team has 23 registered.
The second-oldest Franklin County team starts the season June 12 at Arbor Oaks.
Pacific then goes to Union June 19 and Whispering Hills June 26.
The team returns home to host Union July 10 and the division meet July 15.
The dive team opens June 17 at Missouri Athletic Club West.
Pacific hosts Lindgate June 24 at 9 a.m. A three-team meet, with Cool Dell and Seven Pines visiting, takes place July 8 in Pacific. That starts at 9 a.m.
Pacific ends the season at the league meet July 16 at Cool Dell.
Union
The Squids, last year’s DiRado Division champions, have a new head coach for 2023.
Jason Demyen takes over from Maggie Potts for this summer.
Demyen has 82 swimmers to work with this season.
Demyen is a lifelong swimmer who swam for Woodforest Cabana Club in Texas and later the San Jacinto Aquatics Club. An NJCAA national champion at Lincoln College in 50 freestyle, Demyen moved to Missouri State, where he finished his swimming career.
Demyen started helping with the Squids in 2021 and was asked to take over for Maggie Potts this summer.
He will be assisted by Kate Schroeder, Katie Melton, Mikayla Weber, Raegan Rice, Colleen Mueller and Jeni Melton.
“They all have helped me feel right at home,” Demyen said. “It takes a great team of people to run a summer league, and I believe we have the best people around.”
Demyen said most of the 82 swimmers were on the team last season. Several are year-round swimmers.
“The goal for myself and the other coach’s goals are to have fun with it first and foremost,” Demyen said. “Swimming is a great sport, and we want the kids to have fun in a safe and encouraging environment. Many people outside the swimming world perceive it as an individual sport as you’re racing by yourself to get a new personal best time. But let me tell the readers that the Union Squids are all about team unity. I would describe the Squids as having a very tight-knit team. You could say we were family.”
The Squids open with two home meets, against Whispering Hills June 12 and against Pacific June 19.
Union goes to Arbor Oaks June 26 before swimming at Pacific July 10.
The division meet will be at Pacific July 15.