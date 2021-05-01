Win number 20 will have to wait another day for the East Central College softball Falcons.
Three Rivers Community College swept East Central (19-12) in MCCAC action Friday, 6-1 and 8-0.
The Falcons returned home Monday looking for win No. 20 against the Culver-Stockton JV team.
In the opener, Three Rivers pitcher Kindi Puckett improved to 17-2 for the season with a no-hitter. She walked two and struck out 11. The run was unearned and came after a walk.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) pitched for the Falcons and took the loss, falling to 11-4 on the season. She allowed six runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. She struck out five.
Three Rivers scored two runs in the first and four in the fourth.
The Falcons were held hitless. Lilly Prichard (Pacific) walked and scored. Kelly Ferguson (Timberland) also drew a walk.
Three Rivers was paced by Molly Spangler, who had two hits (double and a home run), scored twice and drove in three runs.
In the second game, Three Rivers scored twice in the first, four times in the second and twice in the third. The game ended after the top of the fifth.
Addie Konkel (Salem) was the East Central pitcher of record in the second game, falling to 4-3 on the season. Over three innings, she allowed eight runs on seven hits and one walk. She struck out two.
Eva Dawson (Fulton) pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit.
Three Rivers batters hit five home runs with Spangler, Zoe Bisby, Lauren Joyner, Kyla Puckett and Makale Floyd circling the bases.
Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy) led the Falcons with one hit.
Floyd pitched the first four innings for the win, striking out eight. She improved to 6-1 on the season.
Makayla Bryant pitched one inning and allowed the hit.