Hitting the road for MCCAC action Tuesday, the East Central College baseball Falcons were swept by Three Rivers Community College, 9-2 and 7-3.
East Central (4-10, 0-2) have had an interesting restart season so far. The Falcons are undefeated in Saturday games, but haven’t won on the other six days of the week. Tuesday’s road trip continued that trend.
“Overall, we made too many mental mistakes in key moments,” East Central Head Coach Johnathan Mills said. “Getting ahead to hitters is something we have struggled with and when intensity of the game rises we typically don’t do well.
“It might be age, but right now I think it’s reps and getting to the field late in spring. We are having to learn during competition and usually you do that in practice.”
East Central returns to action Monday, visiting Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois.
The Falcons host a pair of doubleheaders against Hesston Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.
The team hosts MCCAC foe Jefferson College Sunday, March 27, starting at 1 p.m. Former East Central pitcher Tom Henke will be honored prior to the first game.
First Game
The Falcons came out swinging, scoring a run in the top of the first. Three Rivers replied with two in the bottom of the inning.
ECC cut it to 3-2 in the third, but Three Rivers scored three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) started for the Falcons, going 1.2 innings, while allowing three runs on five hits.
Cris Gonzalez (Waxahachie) was next to the hill, pitching 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, one walk and a hit batter. He fanned three.
Matt Hallmann (Scotland Campus Sports, Lismore, New South Wales, Australia) pitched one inning, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and two walks. He struck out two.
Seth Shannon (Woodford, Virginia) doubled.
Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas), Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) singled.
Colombo and Tyler Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas) walked.
Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida), Colombo, Baker, Terilli and Sisk were hit by pitches.
Baker and Sisk stole bases. Terilli and Dent scored the runs. Colombo and Shannon each had one RBI.
Second Game
The Falcons once again took an early lead, scoring twice in the top of the first.
Three Rivers scored once in the bottom of the inning. In the second, East Central added one run and Three Rivers scored four times.
The Raiders added single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) started for East Central, allowing five runs on five hits over two innings.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits, a walk and two hit batters.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) pitched two innings, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Richard Sauget (Hillsboro) pitched the final inning, allowing a walk.
Sisk had East Central’s biggest hit, a home run.
Dent, Blake Whitlock (St. Francis Borgia Regional), Packan and Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) each singled.
Baker, Packan and Rogers walked. Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) was hit by a pitch.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) posted a sacrifice fly. Packan and Rogers stole bases.
Sisk, Dent and Rogers scored the East Central runs. Sisk drove in two runs. Orman had the other RBI.