Practices for three New Haven varsity fall sports teams are set to start Monday.
Two middle school sports teams will start their fall practices later in August.
Athletic Director Jaime Hoener stated that all athletes must have a physical on file with the school district before being allowed to participate in practice.
If there are questions, contact Hoener at jhoener@newhavenschools.us.
Athletes also should email the head coach to make sure they have the needed supplies and equipment for practice. Coaches also will be able to give athletes a complete practice schedule.
New Haven’s high school teams are slated to start practices Monday, Aug. 10.
Cross country, a coed team, will have its first practice Monday, Aug. 10, at the New Haven City Park upper pavilion. John Tucker (jtucker@newhavenschools.us) is the head coach.
Doug Peirick’s softball Lady Shamrocks are set to practice at Lions Field from 8-10 a.m. Athletes need to bring their own water. Peirick’s contact information is dpeirick@newhavenschools.us.
Hoener is the head coach of the New Haven volleyball program. Her team will hold its tryouts Monday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Her contact information is listed above.
Two middle school teams will start later in August.
The middle school cross country team will start Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The team will meet at the pavilion closest to the restrooms in the city park. Jared Pruessner (jpruessner@newhavenschools.us) is the team’s head coach.
The middle school girls basketball team starts practice Aug. 19 at the elementary school. Practice runs from 3-5 p.m.
Austin Peirick (aupeirick@newhavenschools.us) is the head coach.