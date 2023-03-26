Three minutes in the second half made the difference Tuesday for the Union soccer Lady ’Cats.
More specifically, Union netted three goals in a 2:48 span on the way to a 4-0 win over St. Francis Borgia on a cold and misty night in Washington.
“It really was a good span,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “It really happens like that.”
Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said it’s encouraging after Borgia’s fifth-place finish in the Rolla Tournament last weekend.
“It definitely is encouraging,” Severino said. “You try to reiterate that to the girls that there are positives to take from every game you play. Yes, there was a span where it was not very good and Union took advantage, but those are things that can be fixed. On our defensive approach, we can work on closing down properly. We can work on transitioning from our defense to attack, and get better for the next game.”
Union (2-0) had been thwarted by the Lady Knights (1-2-1) through the first half and the first nine minutes of the second half.
“I thought we had a very strong first half offensively and defensively,” Severino said. “They had that span where, as they say when it rains, it pours. That’s just what it felt like. Credit to them. They never let up. They made a lot of really good passes and they follow up on shots. They have really quick girls and a really good touch on the ball.”
Fennessey said Borgia was up to the task in the first half.
“Mya (Minor) had chances in the first half, too, but wasn’t able to capitalize,” Fennessey said. “I thought their keeper played really well and made some good point-blank saves against Mya (Minor) and Addison (Williford) and Sophia (Helling) in the first half.”
Everything changed when Minor found the net after breaking in from the right side with 30:29 left on the scoreboard.
“We preached that at halftime,” Fennessey said. “Once we get one in, it’s going to open up a little for us. Mya stayed really composed on that ball that came through from Jewelle (Anderson) was able to find the back of the net with it. That really got us going.”
With that, Union was able to solve Borgia’s defense two more times before the Lady Knights could regroup.
Sophomore Mikah Williford finished a goal 1:23 after the first tally, making it 2-0.
Helling broke up the middle and was able to slide her shot to the left with Borgia senior goalkeeper Madison Lammert coming out of the net with 27:41 to play, making it 3-0.
Helling ended with a brace, adding a final goal with 9:17 left on the clock, putting a 25-yard free kick off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net.
“It was great to see our kids come out like this,” Fennessey said. “It was a totally different team than we saw last night (Monday against St. Clair). It shows how your team can grow in the first couple of games in a year. The team that we fielded last night was the same kids, but different players. We’re really focusing on our pregame attitude and what we needed to do to be our best out there. I think we did that today.”
Helling and fellow sophomores Anderson and Holly Pipes recorded assists.
Freshman Ali Thwing stopped 10 shots in goal for her first career shutout.
“I thought Raegan (Brueggemann) and Jewelle had a great game in the middle. Our back line did a nice job. Ali did a nice job on a Borgia free kick in the first half to keep them off the scoreboard. It was a team effort tonight.”
Thwing is looking to give Monday’s goalkeeper, sophomore Sydney Gillette, competition for Union’s starting spot in net.
“We’ve got a battle going on right now,” Fennessey said. “Sydney did a nice job last night and in the jamboree. Ali came in tonight and made some saves when she was called upon. She was in the right spot. Both know that they’re going to split time and they need to be the other one’s biggest cheerleader. They’re doing a great job with that.”
At times there was a cold mist or light rain, but both teams had to deal with the elements.
“It was cold and wet, so the ball was skipping,” Severino said. “That makes it tougher on the goalies. I thought both goalies did a very good job of reacting to that.”
Fennessey agreed, but felt things could have been worse.
“It was kind of gloomy here to begin with,” Fennessey said. “Luckily, the rain held off for us. It’s still a tough place to come and play. I thought our kids came out with a lot of energy and overcame everything. It took us 50 minutes to get that goal, but once it came, our kids celebrated well.”
Both teams were back in action Thursday. Borgia started Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II action at Bishop DuBourg.
Borgia is in the second division this year with Cardinal Ritter, O’Fallon Christian, Bishop DuBourg and Father Tolton Catholic.
Division I consists of Rosati-Kain, Duchesne, Lutheran St. Charles, St. Dominic and Notre Dame.
Union went on the road to Owensville, looking to improve to 2-0 in Four Rivers Conference play.