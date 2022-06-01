Two athletes and one relay team from the area ascended the medal stand Friday at the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City.
St. Clair senior Kaylee Rampani, Sullivan junior Abby Peterson and the Union boys 3,200-meter relay team of Hayden Burke, Gabe Hoekel, Will Herbst and Bryson Pickard won medals.
Rampani and Peterson both finished third, in the Class 3 girls javelin and Class 4 girls high jump, respectively.
The Union 3,200-meter relay ended eighth in the Class 4 race.
Additionally many other area athletes earned the right to return for Saturday’s track finals during preliminary qualifying races.
Medalists
• Rampani saved her best for last in the Class 3 girls javelin.
On her sixth, and final throw, Rampani heaved the javelin 39.02 meters (128-11) to finish third.
Rampani was ranked 13th after two throws before moving to sixth with a throw of 35.17 to move into the finals. She was sixth before that last throw.
• Peterson finished third in the Class 4 girls high jump, clearing 1.58 meters (5-2.75). Raytown South senior Ja’Nyiah Davis won by clearing 1.64 meters (5-4.5) while McCluer North senior Faith Atkins cleared 1.62 meters (5-2.25).
• Union’s Class 4 3,200-meter boys relay of Burke, Herbst, Hoekel and Pickard placed eighth in 8:22.26. The team was 10th with one leg to go, but charged up to edge Kirksville (8:22.69) for the final podium spot.
Other finals
• St. Francis Borgia Regional senior Elizabeth Sinnott just missed the medal stand in the Class 3 girls javelin, placing ninth with a best throw of 35.11 meters (115-2). That came on her first throw. She was ranked as high as fourth, and had been seventh before the final round of throws.
• Pacific junior Molly Prichard ended 10th in the Class 4 girls shot put with a top throw of 10.59 meters (34-9). The top nine advanced to the finals.
• St. Clair senior triple jumper Austin Dunn posted a best distance of 12.83 meters (42-1.25) to finish 10th in the Class 3 triple jump. Dunn had been 10th through his flight and hit his best distance on his second attempt of the finals, fifth overall.
• Washington’s 3,200 boys relay team of Ethan Bliss, Micah Gragrave, Logan Luttrell and Kellen Schiermeier finished 11th in 8:30.18. The team had been fifth after one leg.
• St. Clair pole vaulters Connor Sykes and Caleb Muchany both cleared 3.50 meters (11-5.75) in the Class 3 event. Sykes, a junior, placed 12th. Muchany, a senior, was credited with 13th.
• St. Clair junior Vada Moore hit 4.32 meters (14-2.25) in the Class 3 girls long jump. That was her only successful jump. She placed 14th.
• The most unusual first day happened for Washington senior Travis Bieg in the Class 4 boys pole vault. Bieg cleared his first attempt at 3.66 meters (12-0) and missed his second at 3.81 meters (12-6). However, he was disqualified after that attempt. An appeal was turned down.
Advancing
• Pacific sophomore Lexi Lay posted the third-fastest time in the Class 4 girls 100-meter prelims at 15.87. She finished second in her heat.
Also advancing was Washington senior Ingrid Figas, who ran a time of 16.09, which was fifth-fastest through the two qualifying heats. She ran second in the first heat.
• Union senior Elias Neely qualified fourth in the Class 4 boys 400-meter dash with a time of 50.56. He finished second in the second heat to Rockwood Summit’s Drew Krobath. Krobath and Kearney’s Logan Arellano both broke the 50-second mark.
• St. Clair senior Alex Reinwald moved to the championship race in the Class 3 200-meter dash. He was fourth-fastest with a time of 22.67, placing second in his heat.
• St. Clair’s Class 3 boys 400-meter relay team of Noah Arndt, Skyler Sanders, Logan Smith and Reinwald moved to the finals with the fifth-fastest time in the preliminary races. St. Clair was third in the second heat with a time of 43.72, less than a half-second behind top qualifier St. Mary’s (43.26).
• Pacific’s Lay moved forward in the Class 4 300-meter hurdles, placing fifth overall with a time of 47.12. Union’s Ella Coppinger advanced with the seventh-fastest time, 47.68. Both finished third in their respective heats.
• Borgia sophomore Koen Zeltmann had the seventh-fastest time in the Class 3 boys 110-meter hurdles (16.06) through two qualifying heats. Zeltmann advanced to Saturday’s final. Owensville junior Bryce Payne recorded the fastest time Friday at 15.54.
• Union’s 1,600-meter relay team of Neely, Hayden Burke, Ryan Ewald and Pickard was seeded seventh for Saturday’s final after running the prelims in 3:29.44.
MICDS had the fastest time of 3:23.94.
• St. Clair’s Reinwald advanced to Saturday’s Class 3 100-meter dash final with a time of 11.53, the eighth fastest in the race. He finished sixth in his heat.
Reinwald edged Ewing Marion Kauffman School’s Marcus Paige Jr. for the final spot.
• Zeltmann also qualified for the Class 3 300-meter hurdles. Zeltmann posted a time of 42.45, eighth overall and fifth in his heat.
He edged out Holden’s Masyn Powell for the last qualifying spot.
Owensville’s Payne set the fastest time at 40.95.
Finished season
• Washington junior Thomas Stahl placed ninth overall in the Class 4 300-meter hurdles, ending in 41.51. Cardinal Ritter’s Antwon McKay grabbed the final qualifying spot at 41.19.
Union senior Ryan Ewald ended 11th overall in 41.73. Stahl and Ewald ran fifth and sixth in the second heat.
• Pacific senior Vincent Hoffman finished 14th in the Class 4 400-meter dash prelims with a time of 52.60.
• Lay posted a distance of 4.82 meters (15-9.75), placing 14th in the Class 4 girls long jump. She achieved that on her final jump.
• St. Clair’s 800-meter relay team of Arndt, Sanders, Smith and Alex Reinwald was disqualified.