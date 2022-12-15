Led by three individual champions, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays finished as the runner-up Friday at the Union Tournament.
Washington earned 210 team points, falling just three short of the tournament title, won by Northwest with 213.
“I think we learned a lot this weekend or at least I hope we did,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Going into the last two rounds we had a 28-point lead and found a way to lose the meet still. If we want to be at the level we think we are at there is no way we can ever let that happen. Luckily, it was in December and not in February so it means nothing to us and we can move on.”
Nina Zimmermann (105 pounds), Julia Donnelly (110) and Kendra Bliss (125) all reached the top of the podium in their respective weight classes.
“Our girls who won their brackets scored in the bonus in all their matches and did everything they could to help us so we are very proud of their effort and performance,” Ohm said.
Following Washington in the top five on the team scoreboard were Marquette (195), Camdenton (145) and St. Clair (137).
The tournament featured 24 teams in total. Other area squads included Sullivan (12th place, 69 points), Union (13th, 61), Pacific (15th, 52), St. James (19th, 27) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (21st, 22).
On top of the three winners, the Lady Jays had two second-place individual finishes from Ava Griffey (120 pounds) and Annelise Obermark (135).
Lindsey Mueller (100) ranked fourth, Stella Secor (130) fifth and Maggie Ortmann (155) sixth. Loren Thurmon (170) and CJ Trevino (235) both placed seventh and Bri James (140) ended eighth.
Keira Soos (115) and Kristin Sprung (145) also wrestled for the Lady Jays, but did not place in their divisions.
Zimmermann pinned Marquette’s Ryah Wurman (0:58) and finished with a pair of decisions over Seckman’s Emma Donze (6-0) and St. Clair’s Janessa Avila (7-0).
Donnelly and Bliss each made a clean sweep of their brackets with three pins.
Donnelly topped Marquette’s Prarie Fleming (0:53), Seckman’s Andrea Karagiannis (2:56) and Springfield Central’s Jaidyn Pohlsander (4:32).
Bliss defeated Potosi’s Harley Vance (0:38), Logan-Rogersville’s Gabbie Bybee (1:18) and Ste. Genevieve’s Dakotah Medows (0:27).
Griffey started with a pin of St. James’ Heidi Endsley (1:18) and then followed with a 12-4 major decision over Seckman’s Shelby Lundstrom.
In the finals, Winnetonka’s Madison Leverknight pinned Griffey in 1:12.
Obermark won back-to-back pins in her first two matches over Sullivan’s Sadie Altimus (0:57) and Marshfield’s Ariaha McIllwain (0:39).
The championship of that weight class was decided by just one point as Marquette’s Maddy Barton edged out Obermark in a 9-8 decision.
Mueller was 2-2 in her division with wins over Northwest’s Sarah Keeton (1:28) and Marquette’s Arshya Pillai (12-4 major decision).
Secor wrestled to a 3-2 record with wins against Poplar Bluff’s Madaleighanna Porter (0:16), Marshfield’s Avery Clinton (1:29) and Sullivan’s Jade Studdard (5-4 decision).
Ortmann won two of her five matches. She defeated Camdenton’s Chelsea Campopiano (3:31) and Winnetonka’s Jorgie Johnston (3:56).
Thurmon posted a 3-2 record, defeating Eureka’s Mya Willis (0:34), Cape Girardeau Central’s Niah Hopkins (1:10) and Camdenton’s Raeanna Willcut (0:45).
James won three out of five matches, pinning Cape Girardeau Central’s Sarah Shaheen (2:40), Seckman’s Kendall Altman (1:56) and Ste. Genevieve’s Alyssa Cook (3:48).
Sprung notched one win, a pin of Marquette’s Imani Johnson (1:29).
The Lady Jays will host Ft. Zumwalt South in a GAC Central dual Wednesday at 5 p.m.
“I think this loss left a very bad feeling with our girls and I am very excited to see how they respond this week with our dual against South and then a big meet in Kansas City,” Ohm said. “If we respond and go out to dominate with confidence then we can move past Friday and be excited for the rest of the year, but if we continue to struggle this week it will be a major concern for us that we will have to address immediately.”