Three Lady Jays stood atop the Gateway Athletic Conference Friday.
Washington scored 180 points in the GAC girls wrestling tournament, placing second in the team standings behind only Francis Howell Central’s 202.
Julia Donnelly (110 pounds), Kendra Bliss (120) and Annelise Obermark (130) each won their bracket to place first for the Lady Jays in their individual weight classes.
“To put four (wrestlers) in the finals and bring home three conference champs is a really good thing for us,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Kendra and Annelise dominated everyone to secure bonus in every match and really set the tone of the meet for us.”
Rounding out the top five team scores were St. Charles (161), Holt (157) and Timberland (128).
“We knew going in to it that we could win a conference title, but we would have to wrestle our best,” Ohm said. “Unfortunately, we did not do that in the first couple of rounds and just fell too far behind in the leaderboard to catch Francis Howell Central.
“I am, however, very proud of the way we battle back to get second place. We talk all the time about how small the margin of error is for us to have a great day and reach our goals (or) to have a rough day and fall short.”
Donnelly went 3-0 with wins by major decision over Francis Howell’s Caroline Farris (13-3), pin over Timberland’s Lilly Hackworth (1:04) and in an overtime tiebreaker, 3-2, over Francis Howell Central’s Katelyn Guth.
“Julia was in a battle in the finals, but she did a great job of staying calm and focused and doing just enough to win,” Ohm said. “We will work on that, but to stay composed and find a way to win is one of the reasons that she is a returning state medalist.”
Bliss went 3-0, pinning all three opponents — Ft. Zumwalt West’s Alexis Pudlowski (2:00), Francis Howell Central’s Stevie Lupo (1:30) and St. Charles’ Hayley Newtown (2:23).
Obermark received a bye into the semifinals and pinned both opponents she faced — Francis Howell’s Jenna Smith (3:04) and Holt’s Brianna Wasser (1:54).
Paytin Welsh placed second in the 194-pound weight class with wins by pin against Ft. Zumwalt West’s Christina Guyre (0:55) and Francis Howell Central’s Alanah Braun (3:44).
Welsh was edged out in a 2-0 decision by Wentzville Liberty’s Caroline Ward in the championship match.
Shelby Whitacre earned third place at 174 pounds.
Nina Zimmermann (105), Ava Griffey (115), Stella Secor (135) and Maggie Ortmann (149) each placed fourth.
Lindsay Sprung (125) finished fifth.
Whitacre ended the tournament with a 2-1 mark. After a semifinal loss, she pinned Francis Howell Central’s Maria Velasquez (0:34) and won the third-place match by a 7-3 decision over Francis Howell’s Katt Mossinghoff.
Zimmermann went 2-2 with wins by pin over North Point’s Madison Wilmes (1:38) and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Ali Burkemper (1:25).
Griffey finished with a 2-2 tournament record, winning by 6-2 decision against Francis Howell’s Evie Ryan and by pin in 39 seconds over North Point’s Hailey Ivancic.
Secor went 2-2 with pins over Ft. Zumwalt North’s Baylie Wehmeyer (0:47) and Ft. Zumwalt West’s Kiera Gonzales (1:56).
Ortmann finished 2-2 with wins by pin against Ft. Zumwalt North’s Kayla Mislark (3:08) and Troy’s Daevanie Stewart (4:55).
Lindsay Sprung was 2-2, pinning Timberland’s Ashlyn Smith (1:10) and winning the fifth-place match by a 4-0 decision over Francis Howell’s Liv Gichuhi.
Brianna James (141) and Kristin Sprung (159) wrestled for the Lady Jays, but did not record a win.
James’ bracket only allowed her one match in the tournament.
The Lady Jays next wrestle Thursday at 5 p.m. in a home triangular meet against GAC Central opponents Ft. Zumwalt East and Francis Howell North.