It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
Two Blue Jays wrestlers overcame early losses to win their weight classes Friday and Saturday at the Raytown South Holiday Boys Wrestling Tournament.
Washington had three divisional winners in total at the event — Brendin Voss (160 pounds), Joey Avitia (195) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285). Together, the three helped lead the Blue Jays to second place in the team standings with 328 points.
Capital City was the tournament’s team champion with 391 points.
Rounding out the top five were Hallsville (288), Van Horn (254) and St. Joseph Lafayette (158).
Four more Blue Jays landed in second place in their weight classes — Devon Deckelman (126), Casey Olszowka (152), Ryan Mueller (170) and Trevor Buhr (285). Buhr was wrestling unattached due to sharing the same weight class as Holtmeyer.
Couper Deckard (113), Will Kelpe (120) and Owen Burge (182) all placed third in their brackets.
Parker Kelpe (106) placed fourth and Tanner Schwoeppe (220) finished fifth.
Holtmeyer was the program’s only unbeaten wrestler at the event, sweeping his bracket with a 5-0 record.
Holtmeyer met Buhr in the championship match, scoring the win by pin (0:10). In previous rounds, Holtmeyer pinned Turner’s Aiden Lee (0:56), Van Horn’s Roman Young (0:29), Winnetonka’s Jordan Colon (3;03) and Capital City’s Reyce Turner (1:36).
Avitia went 1-1 in the preliminary rounds with the win by pin and the loss by a 6-1 decision to Hallsville’s Kale Nichols.
Avitia advanced through the championship bracket by pinning Ruskin’s Kenderal Webber (2:37) and scoring a 4-2 decision over Van Horn’s Keanu Sua.
That set up a rematch in the championship round between Avitia and Nichols. This time Avitia edged Nichols by a 4-3 decision, giving Nichols his first loss of the season.
Voss also avenged a loss in the championship round, as well as in the semifinals. He started the tournament with a pair of preliminary round losses to Capital City’s Ethyn Otto by pin and to Hallsville’s Jacob Plummer by a 6-5 decision.
Voss qualified for the quarterfinals where he pinned St. Joseph Lafayette’s Xaviar Cary in 3:35. Then, Voss pinned Otto in the semifinals in 2:29.
In the championship round, Voss needed only 47 seconds to pin Plummer.
Deckelman won three matches in a row to reach the championship round, pinning Turner’s Alfredo Rojas (unspecified time), Ruskin’s Dontae Finley (1:23) and Hallsville’s Kaleb Caldwell (4:38).
Raytown South’s Norman Schneider scored the pin on Deckelman to win the bracket.
Olszowka won his first four matches with two pins, one major decision and one decision. He pinned Raytown’s Carlos Thomas (1:49) and Capital City’s Nathan Yoder (1:21), and outpointed Thomas in a prior round, 9-1, and Van Horn’s De’Marcus Penson, 13-8.
In the championship final, St. Joseph Lafayette’s Jay Greiner pinned Olszowka.
Mueller started with a 10-6 loss to Capital City’s Jabbari Hubbard, but then won three matches in a row to reach the championship final. Mueller pinned Van Horn’s Wesley Trenkler (1:47) and Turner’s Connor Scott (1:00). He also won a 14-10 decision over Hallsville’s Lucas Hulett.
That set up a rematch for Mueller against Hubbard in the championship round with Hubbard again earning a decision win, 7-1.
Before meeting Holtmeyer in the finals, Buhr won his first three matches by pin, topping Raytown South’s John Gonzalez-Gaona (0:25), Raytown’s Ja’Leo Matthews (0:48) and Capital City’s Greg Porting (1:02).
Deckard posted a 3-2 record, ending with a pin in 1:08 of Turner’s Colby Cross for third.
Will Kelpe ended with a win by pin in 5:50 against Raytown South’s Raul Romero, capping a 3-2 record at the tournament.
Burge won five out of six matches at the event with all five wins by pin. After a semifinal loss, Burge rebounded to pin Turner’s Kaden Roebuck (1:00) for third.
Parker Kelpe turned in a 1-3 mark in a round-robin format for his division. His win was a 59-second pin over St. Joseph Lafayette’s Martehz Thuston.
Schwoeppe capped a 3-2 tournament with a pin in 5:43 over Capital City’s Matthew Wiegand in the fifth-place match.
Washington is scheduled to close out 2021 at the Don Fuhrmann Duals in Hillsboro Dec. 29.