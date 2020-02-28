Bringing eight total wrestlers to the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, the St. Clair Bulldogs put three of them onto the medal stand at the end of the event.
And all three medalists were freshmen.
“This is the first time in school history we have had three freshman state medalists,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
Winning medals were Brock Woodcock (third at 120), Ryan Meek (fourth at 106) and Cameron Simcox (fifth at 138).
Senior Dalton Thompson (152) reached the bubble round on the boys side while two St. Clair girls, senior Makenzie Turner (235) and junior Makayla Johnson (135) also were one win away from the medal stand.
The St. Clair boys placed 14th in the team standings with 53.5 points. Mexico was just above St. Clair with 57 points while St. Joseph Benton scored 51 points to end 15th.
Monett was the team champion with 149.5 points, edging out Odessa (142) for the top spot.
“Without a finalist, we still won enough bouts, many with bonus points, to be only 6.5 points out of the top 10 teams in the state.”
St. Clair tied for 43rd in the girls standings with 11 points. The Lady Bulldogs were matched by Brentwood, Nevada and North County.
Harrisonville won the team title at 76 points. Lafayette was second at 73.5 while Holt ended third at 69.5 points.
“Our girls team was undefeated in dual meets this year,” Hughes said. “These girls were our first state qualifiers in the era since girls championships began last season.”
Hughes said while there are two teams, the school has one program.
“At St. Clair, our philosophy is that we have one team, just two divisions, boys and girls,” Hughes said. “We all coach all the student athletes and we believe that the camaraderie and excitement for our success is better for that.”
Freshmen Medalists
A trio of freshmen showed there is much promise for the future in St. Clair by collecting medals.
Woodcock was the top finisher, claiming third at 120 pounds.
Opening the meet Thursday, Woodcock needed 2:32 to pin Chase Johnson of Reeds Spring.
In action Friday, he met Coleman Oxford of Cameron for the first time, winning by a pin in 1:41.
In Friday night’s semifinals, runner-up Kendon Pollard of Seneca won a high-scoring decision over Woodcock, 15-12. Pollard finished second.
Moving to the fourth-round wrestlebacks, Woodcock stormed past Ste. Genevieve’s Dalton McNeal in a 15-0 technical fall, which went the distance at 5:00. McNeal won the fifth-place bout.
Woodcock ran into Oxford again, and pinned him in 2:46 to finish third.
Woodcock was 45-2 this season.
“Brock Woodcock, like several of our wrestlers, is one of the best wrestlers not just in the state championships but in national competition,” Hughes said. “After dominating in virtually every match all season, it was tough for Brock, his coaches, teammates, and fans to see him lose a tight 15-12 semifinal bout. Still, he came back just as motivated and strong in the Saturday medal round matches as he was at the start of the tournament. He finished as high as possible after the loss and did so in outstanding fashion dominating in both the fourth round wrestleback and third-place bouts.”
Meek, who ended at 44-6, was fourth at 106 pounds.
He opened by pinning Southern Boone County’s Charlie Uhrig in 1:51, and advanced to the semifinals with a 7-0 decision against Odessa’s Dalton Coe
Runner-up Brady Roark of Seneca won a 7-0 decision over Meek.
In the wrestlebacks, Meek shut out sixth-place finisher Sheldon Rader of Chillicothe, 4-0.
In the title bout, Mexico’s Keith Ransom won a 4-0 decision over Meek.
“Ryan Meek is as fierce a competitor as I have coached in 35 years,” Hughes said. “Giving up as many as 12 pounds this season he stormed to fourth-place medal at state while building a dominant individual record.”
Simcox (138) traveled through the wrestleback rounds after losing in the opener to Osage’s Ethan Westbrook by a 6-4 decision.
Simcox came back to win his next three n a row. He pinned Dylan Scruggs of St. Charles West in 1:29, and followed with a 54-second pin of Oak Grove’s Carson Smith.
In the bubble round, Simcox pinned Bolivar’s Riley Haw in 3:22.
Moberly’s Zach Lewis, who was the third-place winner, won a 14-3 major decision in Saturday’s fourth-round wrestleback.
Simcox came back to earn a 7-5 decision over Braxton Rickart of Excelsior Springs in the fifth-place bout. Rickart had knocked out both Westbrook and Sullivan’s Ty Shetley earlier in the tournament.
Simcox took a 5-0 lead into the third period of the match before Rickart tied it in the first 20 seconds.
A reversal with 37 seconds to go gave Simcox the win.
Simcox was 47-4 this season.
“Cameron demonstrated his resilience in both district and state competition,” said Hughes. “He followed every loss with a win and his win in the fifth-place bout was a showcase of his amazing skill as a wrestler. His consolation semifinal win over a senior from Bolivar was as impressive a win as we saw all season.”
Hughes noted Simcox had the most pins of any freshman in the state this season.
Bubble Matches
Thompson, Turner and Johnson nearly joined their teammates on the medal stand, falling a round short of Saturday’s action.
Thompson (152), a two-time state medalist, opened with a 5-2 decision against Oak Grove’s Brody Armstrong.
In the quarterfinals, Monett’s Gunnar Bradley posted an 11-6 decision over Thompson. Braley went on to finish second, losing in Sudden Victory 1.
Thompson bounced back to knock out Blair Oaks’ Eli Batiste by a 13-4 major decision.
In the bubble round, Pleasant Hill’s Ryan Volland edged Thompson by a 6-5 decision. Volland finished fourth.
Thompson ended the season at 39-9.
“There was perhaps no moment more painful for our fans and coaching staff then to see Dalton come up just short in his bid for a third state medal,” Hughes said. “Dalton was aggressive and was in position to win as time ran out but gave up a last second reversal to lose by a razor thin 6-5 score in the third round consolation bout. He was disappointed and I’m sure he will have those feelings from time to time but he has much to be proud of. Winning over 150 matches, a four-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist, Dalton is clearly one of the most successful wrestlers in St. Clair school history.”
Turner went to overtime in her final match before falling.
She opened the meet with a 1:15 pin loss against Kiara Boldridge of William Chrisman, the eventual runner-up.
Turner came back to eliminate Holt’s Sydni Scott by a pin in 2:57, and Cameron’s Jessica Tanguay by a pin in 1:15.
Her match with Nevada’s Claire Pritchett was tied at the end of regulation. Pritchett prevailed in Sudden Victory 1, 7-3. Pritchett went on to finish sixth.
Turner finished at 36-10.
“Makayla’s run to finish in the round of eight was remarkable,” Hughes said. “As a first-year wrestler, Makyala’s amazing athleticism was one of the biggest factors in her success. Her experience in gymnastics, soccer and other sports gave her a great foundation for the sport of wrestling.”
Johnson (135) won a 2-0 decision over the eventual sixth-place finisher, Eldon’s Olivia Chapman, in the opener.
In the second round, Cassidy Head of St. Charles edged Johnson, 10-8. Head was fourth on the medal stand.
In a rare match of area wrestlers, Johnson knocked out Washington’s Halaina O’Bryant by a pin in 3:54.
Rolla’s Hannah O’Connor, the fifth-place finisher, won a 5-0 decision over Johnson in the bubble round.
Johnson finished the season at 38-11.
Other Qualifiers
Two St. Clair wrestlers lost both matches Thursday.
Junior Elexis Wohlgemuth (142) was pinned in 5:43 by Fort Osage’s Rachel Rellihan and in 4:27 by McCluer North’s Elisabeth Cosentino. Rellihan placed sixth.
Wohlgemuth was 36-13 for the season.
Freshman Gabe Martinez (113) was pinned by Kirksville’s Chance McKim in 1:29 and Savannah’s Gage Schottel in 4:15.
He ended the season at 27-17.
“My coaching staff: Matt Woodcock, Michael Rodgers, Matt Gordon, and Dakota Bush, did an amazing job again this season,” Hughes said. “Managing both the boys and girls teams and covering all our events was tricky at times but they all came together and gave their all to the success of our team, boys and girls.”