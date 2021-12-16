Riding the point tallies of three weight class champions at the Union Boys Wrestling Tournament Saturday, St. Clair rose to third place in the team standings.
Ryan Meek (120 pounds), Brock Woodcock (152) and Cameron Simcox (160) all three won their brackets at the event, helping the Bulldogs to 172.5 points.
“Each of these young men are students of the sport and embody our philosophy of being relentless,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “It’s clear that these three have high expectations, not only for themselves, but for this team, and continue to be great leaders and role models.”
Only Marshfield (254 points) and Northwest (240) finished ahead of the Bulldogs.
“Going into this tournament, we knew that there was some work to be done if we were going to receive a team award,” Hughes said. “This is in part due to the fact that we only had 10 athletes in our varsity line-up and we were competing against much larger schools in higher MSHSAA classes. Despite these disadvantages, our athletes found a way and competed hard in their individual weight classes.”
In addition to the three individual champions, St. Clair had two runners-up and Woodcock was named the tournament’s “Most Outstanding Wrestler.”
Other varsity scores included Branson (168), St. James (110.5), Ste. Genevieve (109), Windsor (104.5), Logan-Rogersville (99), Potosi (80), Union (77), Holt (71.5), Fatima (69.5), Springfield Central (68.5), Fox (50.5), Cape Central (46), Webster Groves (41.5) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (13).
Meek won three matches by pin and one by major decision in a round-robin format, improving to 8-0 on the season. He pinned Ste. Genevieve’s Owen Drury (1:11), Branson’s Thomas Mutarelli (1:24) and Marshfield’s Tanner Davidson (1:07). Meek’s other win came by a 14-2 score against Springfield Central’s Lucas Gideon.
Woodcock went 3-0, improving to 7-0 on the season. His first two wins came by pin against Branson’s Chase Ruda (1:16) and Marshfield’s Braeden Young (3:04). In the championship match, Woodcock won by technical fall, 16-0, over St. James’ Cody Wilfong.
Simcox won all four of his matches, improving to 6-1 on the season. He won one match by pin, one by major decision and twice by decision.
Simcox started with a 1:09 pin over Ste. Genevieve’s Zachary Flieg. In the quarterfinals, he won a 14-4 major decision over Springfield Central’s Gaven Bremenkamp. He then won a 6-3 decision over Northwest’s Hunter Melber in the semifinals.
For the championship round, Simcox was pitted against Marshfield’s Mathew Derecichei, winning by a 10-7 decision.
Other Bulldogs placing in their brackets included a pair of second-place finishes from Gavin Shoemate (132) and Skyler Sanders (182).
Shoemate earned wins by pin in both the quarterfinals and semifinals before he was pinned in the championship round by Holt’s Victor Fuentes.
Sanders pinned his first three foes to reach the championship match, where he was pinned by Marshfield’s Ben Wirtel.
Creek Hughes (126) placed sixth, Trevor Girardier (220) seventh, and Lane Sohn (170) and Zeke Bethel (195) both placed eighth.
Creek Hughes posted a 1-2 record in his first three matches, placing him in the fifth-place match where Fox’s Jacob McCormick edged him out by a 9-8 decision.
Girardier went 1-2 in his first three matches, advancing him to the seventh-place match where he won by forfeit over Holt’s Alex Tambrorski.
Sohn went 2-2 overall with both wins by pin. In the seventh-place match, he was pinned by Windsor’s Cameron Busch.
Bethel went 1-3 on the tournament with one win by pin, ending with a loss by pin to St. James’ Beau Dodd in the seventh-place match.
Bass Hughes (145) went 1-2, but did not place in his division. His win came by pin in the quarterfinal round.
Greg Adams (132) and Michael Sullentrup (145) both wrestled unattached for St. Clair as the program’s second entry in their weight classes, but neither won a match.
St. Clair returns to Union Wednesday for a Four Rivers Conference dual at 5 p.m.