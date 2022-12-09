Hitting the road for one of the first massive tournaments of the season, the St. Francis Borgia wrestling program competed Friday and Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.

“Last year our boys all went two and out,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “This year, every wrestler was 1-1 after two rounds and we had three people wrestling in the final round. On the bright side, we are still young and growing but we need to learn to step up for big matches.”