Hitting the road for one of the first massive tournaments of the season, the St. Francis Borgia wrestling program competed Friday and Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
“Last year our boys all went two and out,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “This year, every wrestler was 1-1 after two rounds and we had three people wrestling in the final round. On the bright side, we are still young and growing but we need to learn to step up for big matches.”
Borgia’s girls competed Friday while the boys went to Saturday’s meet.
“It is a tough tournament,” Hellebusch said. “Our girls underperformed our expectations and we hope to bounce back from the tough night at Brentwood Tuesday then keep it rolling at Union.”
Borgia scored 31 team points to place 17th in the team standings.
The Knights sent nine wrestlers to the tournament with three, Nate Clarkson (150), Braxtyn Frankenberg (157) and Estiven Levin (165) each placing eighth in their respective weight classes.
Clarkson lost all three of his contested bouts. He lost a 21-6 technical fall Warrenton’s Levi Penrod and was pinned by Lindbergh’s Aden Solomon and Pacific’s Lucas Tennyson.
Frankenberg went 2-3 in the meet, recording pins of McCluer’s Namari Carson (1:00) and Windsor’s Brian Schenck (1:30).
He lost his other three bouts by pins, including in the seventh-place match to Pacific’s Mason Lucas in 3:12.
Levin also won twice. He posted a 12-6 decision over Capital City’s Jacob Weaver and pinned Windsor’s Danny Dell in 3:16.
Levin lost twice by pins and once by a decision.
Five of Borgia’s other six wrestlers won one match.
Lincoln Schaefer (126) went 1-2 with a pin of Rock Bridge’s Brendan Knight in 2:26. He lost his other two bouts by pins.
Kamper Brinkmann (144) pinned Rock Bridge’s Christopher Henry in 0:53, but was pinned in his other two matches.
Joseph Volmert (175) recorded a pin win over Fulton’s Jeremiah Hutchins in 1:25 between two pin losses.
Will Clarkson (190) pinned Hannibal’s Noah Young in 2:49, but was pinned in his other two bouts.
Hunter Smith (285) opened with a 3:02 pin of Fulton’s Garrett Hufstedler, but was pinned in his other two matches.
Adam Ashworth (138) was pinned in his two contested matches.
Competing in the Friday night event, Borgia scored four points to place 25th.
Borgia sent two wrestlers to the meet.
Aine Callahan (130) picked up Borgia’s lone win in the meet. She went 1-2 overall.
Callahan opened with a 4:19 pin of Pattonville’s Makayla Gordon, but dropped her next two matches by pins to Francis Howell Central’s Nevaeh Smith and Sikeston’s Kimarhi Wilkins.
Lauren Karch (145) dropped her two contested bouts. She was pinned by Pattonville’s Jasmine Harris and Windsor’s Kenette Way.
Hellebusch sees positives for his team.
“We have had a tendency to beat ourselves by going for big moves while we are leading matches,” Hellebusch said. “All of our wrestlers need to learn to continue to work all six minutes and avoid forcing positions that are not there. It will hopefully come with more experience. I am optimistic about the direction we are heading, but isn’t everyone in early December?”