Three Blue Jays have earned postseason honors on the mats this winter.
Washington wrestlers Louis Obermark, Collin Muller and Gavin Holtmeyer were each selected to the Gateway Athletic Conference Central’s All-Conference team.
Obermark, a 152-pound senior, was Washington’s lone first-team selection in boys wrestling.
Obermark posted a 31-15 record on the season. He finished fourth in the GAC Tournament and went 4-0 in conference duals.
Muller, a 182-pound senior, was named to the second team. He posted a 31-18 record, qualified for the state tournament and was 3-1 in conference duals.
Holtmeyer, a 285-pound sophomore, was also a second-team selection. Holtmeyer earned a state medal, placing sixth in Class 3 with a record of 37-13. He also finished second in the GAC Tournament and posted a 3-1 record in conference duals.
Ft. Zumwalt South 220-pounder Evan Bragee was named Wrestler of the Year.
Ft. Zumwalt South’s Todd Sanker was selected as Coach of the Year.
Other first-team representatives include:
• Timberland’s Dalton Kuhn (106 pounds);
• Wentzville Liberty’s Aiden Kelly (113);
• Zumwalt North’s Storhm Jones (120);
• Timberland’s Brandon Khoury (126);
• Zumwalt North’s Logan Prinster (132);
• Timberland’s Evan Wasson (138);
• Zumwalt South’s Colby Detchemendy (145);
• Liberty’s Wyatt Haynes (160);
• Zumwalt North’s Derick Buda-Smith (170);
• Liberty’s Jackson Ward (182);
• Zumwalt North’s Eddie Angelback (195);
• Bragee (220); and
• Timberland’s Chase McCoy (285).
Additional second-team picks include:
• Zumwalt South’s Ashton Atkins (106);
• Zumwalt North’s Thien Le (113); and
• Zumwalt East’s Braden Stark (120).
• Zumwalt South’s Kaelen Raibi (126);
• Zumwalt South’s Zach Goder (132);
• Zumwalt South’s Nick Hoven (138);
• Zumwalt East’s Leo Arnold (145);
• Zumwalt South’s Brennen Roberts (152);
• Zumwalt North’s Chance Cole (160);
• Timberland’s Ethan Wasson (170);
• Zumwalt South’s William Pierce (195); and
• Liberty’s Matt Craig (220).