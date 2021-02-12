Franklin County wrestling teams are heading to three different locations for district tournaments this week, but none are leaving the county.
Washington, Union and Sullivan are all scheduled to host the District 2 Tournaments Saturday in Classes 4, 3 and 2, respectively.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the district tournament will advance to the sectional round Feb. 27.
Sullivan’s Class 2 District 2 Tournament includes the most area teams as St. Francis Borgia Regional, St. Clair, Owensville and St. James all join the Eagles there. Other teams in that district include Affton, St. Mary’s and Westminster Christian Academy.
In Class 3 District 2, Pacific joins the host Wildcats in Union. Other teams include Mehlville, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Vianney, Webster Groves and Windsor Imperial.
Washington is hosting Christian Brothers College, Eureka, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Marquette and Parkway South in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament.
The first round of wrestling for all three tournaments begins at 10 a.m. Sullivan has laid out an expected round-by-round schedule that would start the semifinals and first round of wrestlebacks at 12:30 p.m., the consolation semifinals at 3 p.m. and the first- and third-place matches at 4:30.
Union expects to start the semifinal and first round of wrestlebacks at 10:45 a.m., second round of wrestlebacks at 1 p.m. and first- and third-place matches at 1:45.
“Wrestlers get 45 minutes between each match so with the small numbers in each weight class we are trying to figure out when we need two mats versus just one,” Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway said.
Union has announced that it will allow up to eight spectators per wrestler on the bracket into the event. Washington is allowing up to four spectators per weight class per school.
Wrestlers advancing from Class 2 District 2 will qualify for the Class 2 Section 1 Tournament in Ste. Genevieve. Those advancing from Class 3 District 2 will be in the Class 3 Section 1 Tournament in Hillsboro, and those moving on from Class 4 District 2 will be in the Class 4 Section 1 Tournament at Northwest in Cedar Hill.
The girls sectional round falls Saturday, Feb. 20, precisely one week between the boys district round and the boys sectional round.
State tournaments, all held at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, begin with the Class 1 girls event March 9. Class 2 boys compete March 11, Class 3 boys March 12 and Class 4 boys March 13.