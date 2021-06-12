After taking a hiatus in 2020, the Gateway Swimming and Diving League is ready to go for 2021.
And there are plenty of storylines to go around.
COVID-19 erased the entire 2020 schedule.
However, the Washington Swim Team Stingrays were set to miss out even before the league made the final call. Washington’s pool was demolished to make way for a new pool complex.
And the Stingrays will return to a much changed Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex for 2021.
“The pool is beautiful,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “We are very thankful for all the hard work that went into getting it finished. Being able to practice more flip turns and swim true 100 IMs is quite a change from the old pool. The nostalgic side of me misses the old pool but the new one is pretty terrific.”
For starters, the pool is shorter. And it’s perpendicular to the old pool.
The six-lane competition pool is more in line with the rest of the pools within the division.
Only Washington, Pacific and JCC have six-lane pools; the other teams on the schedule for area teams have four-lane pools.
All three local teams return this season. The Union Swim Team Squids and Pacific Swim Team Pirates are back as well. Pacific also brings back its diving program this year.
Both Union and Pacific have new head coaches this season. Maggie Potts will lead the Union Squids while Lily Harrell is the new Pacific head coach.
Helping Potts are Grace Coppinger, Sydney Gerdel, Katie Melton and Andrew Simily.
Meets start Monday and the regular schedule runs through July 12. The championship meet will be hosted by Pacific July 17.
All three area teams will be in action Monday, June 14. Home meets normally begin between 5 and 5:30 p.m., depending upon the host.
Union has a home meet hosting Royal Acres. Washington is at Lake of the Woods in the Oakville area of south St. Louis County.
Pacific is on the road at Oaks Landing in the Fenton area.
Pacific’s dive team opens its season at Missouri Athletic Club West in Des Peres Saturday, July 19, at 9 a.m.
The first area meeting takes place Monday, June 21. Washington visits Pacific while Union is at Lake of the Woods.
In action Monday, June 28, Washington has its first-ever home meet in the new complex, hosting Union. Pacific is on the road at Whispering Hills in west St. Louis County.
The schedule splits the following week.
Washington will go to JCC in the Creve Coeur area July 5 while Union hosts Oaks Landing.
Pacific will have a home meet Tuesday, July 6, hosting Lake of the Woods.
Union’s home dive meet takes place Saturday, July 10. The opponent for the 9 a.m. event is Cool Dell.
The final dual meets take place Monday, July 12. Pacific hosts Union while Washington heads to Fenton to face Oaks Landing.
The division championship meet takes place Saturday, July 17, at Pacific.
The league’s dive championships take place Sunday, July 18, at Cool Dell.
Stingrays
Moreland reports Washington has 127 swimmers and many youngsters.
“We have the largest number of 8-and-unders I have ever seen while coaching the Stingrays,” Moreland said. “It’s amazing. They have so much enthusiasm. I can’t wait to watch them get stronger and more confident in the water.”
Washington has many returning swimmers from the 2019 season, but also has seen a migration of swimmers from other programs, both local and from outside the area, Moreland said.
Overall, she’s happy to see the sport returning for 2021.
“Many of our swimmers stayed active during the 2020 summer, swimming at the YMCA and or trying other sports,” Moreland said. “We have more swimmers this summer than in 2019. We are focusing on getting to know each other and getting back into the routine of swimming.”