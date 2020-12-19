One area player has received all-state honors from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Additionally, two others have been selected to all-region teams.
Whitfield junior defender Aiden Laubinger, a Washington resident, was named to the Class 1 all-state first team and all-region team.
Pacific senior forward Jacob Sauvage was the lone area player named to the Class 3 all-region team.
St. Clair senior goalkeeper Colin Thacker was named to the Class 2 all-region team.
In the power rankings, Washington was ranked 52nd in Class 2 at 10-14.
St. Francis Borgia Regional was the top area team in Class 3, finishing 21st at 14-10. Union was 23rd at 18-4-1. Pacific was 41st.
In Class 2, Sullivan ranked 34th at 2-19-1. St. Clair was 37th with a record of 2-14-1.