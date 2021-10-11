Last Saturday was a successful day for three area schools.
Competing in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association’s St. Louis Regional at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Union, St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington brought home four championship trophies.
Union won both the Class 3A Small and JV Small divisions.
Borgia, which recently was announced as a Missouri Hall of Fame inductee, won the Class 2A Large title.
Washington earned the top hardware in the Class 4A Large Division.
Pacific was the other area school competing, finishing third in Class 3A Large and fourth in JV Small.
“It was an exciting weekend for all of our Franklin County schools,” Union Head Coach Sarah Otto said. “Washington and Pacific also competed this weekend as well.”
The MCCA state competition is set to be held at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau Dec. 11 and 12.
Union
“It is the first time that varsity and JV have both won their divisions in the same competition,” Otto said. “The varsity team has also struggled with injuries and quarantines and competed with 10 of our 12 competition members Saturday. The team had a great performance, and I am incredibly proud of the hard work they put in.”
Union’s varsity cheerleaders are Ellie Barber, Claire Barnhart, Jaydice Gerlt, Taylor Greife, Kylie Hardester, Emma Hoch, Haley Hoch, Sydney Ransom, Maddie Kandlbinder, Ragan Marquart, Anna Schmidt and Dakoda Wayne.
Ursuline Academy finished second in the Class 3A Small Division.
Otto said the junior varsity team also overcame adversity in winning the division for the second year in a row.
“Our JV team has faced so many struggles this year. They started with 11 on the mat and ended up competing with seven due to injuries and quarantines,” Otto said. “They hit a nearly flawless routine. They are coached by Kyleah Stahlman, who is a former Union cheerleader and was on my first team at Union. I’m extremely proud of all of the hard work that she has put into this team.”
JV team members are Gracie Barton, Gabi Ellegood, Karen Ellegood, Emmaline Hunt, Haley George, Mayah Greife, Nathan Kuske, April Miller, Mikaylyn Sawicki, Lilly Schwoeppe, Halie Shouse, Brooke Stokes and C.J. Sullivan.
Steve Roberts is the team’s tumbling coach.
Ft. Zumwalt South, Pattonville and Pacific followed Union in the JV Small competition.
Borgia
Borgia continued to dominate its division, winning in Class 2A Large. Pleasant Hill and Lutheran St. Charles were next.
“We had a rough practice week prior to competition,” Borgia Head Coach Sandi Gildehaus said. “Girls were losing focus, stunts not hitting. We had lots of tears, medical emergencies and stress. And our warmup in the practice room was not so great.”
It all came together in the final performance.
“To see these girls fight through to hit our extremely difficult routine in front of their family and friends — that’s priceless,” Gildehaus said. “I could tell from the confidence on the mat — they were ready. Last year took a hit on us. I think we lost a little ability to perform (because everything was virtual). So we talked about doing it for all the girls who did not get this opportunity last year — ‘be great for them.’ ”
Borgia’s cheerleaders are Alexis Harriman, Shauna Boehmer, Emma McElwain, Kyla Poepsel, Lauren Dowil, Sydney Hoerr, Emily Gatlin, Mia Jacobsen, Eleanor Pettet, Julia Unnerstall, Laney Kampschroeder, Myriah Foss and Lillian Pettet.
Washington
Washington captured the Class 4A Large title.
“The team performed well,” Washington Head Coach Katelyn Huber said. “We have had to battle through some injuries, which affected our performance. I feel we have put together the most talented team Washington has seen in quite some time with a very difficult routine.”
Huber knows there’s room for improvement.
“We will be focusing on adding in some additional skills and elements and working on execution for state,” she said. “We have big goals in mind and are excited for our state performance come December. I am excited and so, so proud of this team.”
Washington cheerleaders are Hailey Barton, Lauren Bowen, Lilluye Collazo, Ellie Williams, Ava Griffey, Carly Hamlyn, Leah Hassler, Kaylee Heining, Mackenzie Helms, Brooke Holtmeyer, Taylor Jackson, Holly Lottmann, Lydia Maune, Ruby Mitchem, Lindsey Titter, Reese Torres and Jadyn Whittall.
Pacific
Pacific’s teams finished third in Class 3A Large and fourth in JV Small. Pacific had to make a division switch in the week before the competition.
“This year has been a challenge for us,” Pacific Head Coach Casey Cowsert said. “Between quarantines and injuries, I was just proud we were able to put a routine together. Our biggest challenge was the Monday before competition, when we found out our male cheerleader has to have surgery and will be out for the rest of the season, so we had to move from Coed to 3A Large. So we had to redo the majority of the routine and didn’t finish it until the day before competition.”
Cowsert felt the team was able to adjust.
“With all the challenges we faced, my team never gave up,” Cowsert said. “They work hard, and I am so proud of their resilience. The areas we scored low at, we are confident that we can fix that for state and hopefully move up in placement. We made a goal at the beginning of the season that we wanted to place top three at all of our competitions, and they were so excited that we reached that goal.”
Pacific’s varsity team consists of Lauren Herbst, Laura Ortiz, Hailey Folta, Emma Stochl, Tristin Herrin, Justice Strausbaugh, Kamryn Bukowsky, Marissa Jinks, Marlie Paxton, Haley Delisi, Isabella Reeves, Aly Vogt, Adyson Trower, Bella Nanista and Clara Hedgcoth.
Alternates are Jenna Strong, Ashley White, Shay Shirey, Katie Prada and Donald Singleton.
Pacific’s JV cheerleaders are Kenady Branson, Paola Mojica, Riley Johnson, Miah Bonds, Macauslyn Murphy, Shilynn Spence, Alyssa Wamhoff, Jordyn Bryan, Maddie Carle, Mallory Crites, Maria Signago and Kylee Sucher.
Alternates are Allie Buckley, Piper Gray and Colleen Milberg.
Other winners
North County won the Class 3A Large title. Charleston was the Class 1A Small winner, and South Pemiscot won the Class 1A Large Division. East Prairie won the Class 2A Small title.
Poplar Bluff was the Class 4A Small winner, and Jackson won the Class 5A Small. Northwest was the Class 5A Large champion.
Sikeston took the Small Coed crown, and Timberland won in Large Coed competition. Wentzville Liberty won the Superlarge Division.
Notes
The meet was the first one in two years in which the teams assembled and performed at one location. Last year, the teams competed virtually due to COVID-19, submitting video to the judges.
“It was amazing to be back in person for competition,” Otto said. “Getting to see all of those smiling faces and having the teams cheer to a huge crowd at the Hyland Performance Arena was phenomenal. We knew we missed being in person but didn’t realize how much until we were finally there.”
Otto said there’s quite a difference between virtual and in-person competitions.
“It was such a great experience for all of our kids,” Otto said. “There is nothing quite like the rush of adrenaline you get from competing in a high-pressure situation in front of a huge crowd. Over half of our kids on varsity had not even competed in a live cheer competition until that day, so it was great to get to experience this with them.”
Some programs, including Union, will be heading to Avila University in Kansas City Oct. 16 and 17 for the Kansas City Regional event. Union is a defending champion in the Kansas City Region.