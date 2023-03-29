Two St. Francis Borgia players and one from Union were honored by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Borgia senior Grant Schroeder and junior Adam Rickman along with Union junior Ryan Rapert were named to the Class 5 District 5 team.
All three are eligible for additional MBCA honors.
Jefferson City gathered the top awards. The district champions had the coach of the year, Josh Buffington, and the player of the year, sophomore Jordan Martin.
Senior Steven Samuels also was picked for the team.
Rolla had two players, senior Luke Foster and freshman Ethan Brown, named to the team.
The other all-district picks were Camdenton senior Aaron Poage, Capital City junior Nehemiah Hamilton and Helias freshman Logan Hillman.
