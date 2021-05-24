Three of the area’s 10 golfers who competed at this week’s MSHSAA boys golf championships brought home official souvenirs.
Those three, Washington senior Brennan Strubberg, Union junior Garrett Klenke and Hermann freshman Trigg Lindahl, earned state medals in their respective classes.
Strubberg tied for ninth in the Class 4 state meet. Klenke tied for 14th.
Lindahl had the area’s highest finish, fifth, in the Class 2 meet.
Class 4
Two of the area’s five golfers competing at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin came home with state medals.
Washington’s Strubberg, a district winner, tied for ninth place with a two-day score of 152, eight strokes over par. He shot 75 on the opening day and 77 on the second day.
“What a way to go out as a senior, district win and ninth at state,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “He really set himself up well with a three-over-75 first-day score. He made the turn at one under. Day 2, he controlled the course and emotions well and really played his game. He caught some tough breaks on fairway lies and around the greens. Overall, I’m really proud of his performance and the outcome.”
Union’s Klenke tied for 14th at 154, 10 strokes over par. He was consistent over the two days, firing a pair of 77 rounds.
Washington freshman Alex Fregalette finished two strokes away from the medals at 12 over par for the tournament. He cut four strokes during the second day. He shot 80 on Monday and 76 on Tuesday for a total of 156.
“Awesome to see a freshmen make state,” Buschmann said. “Under my tenure as coach, he’s my third with the other two being Matt Hoemann and Brad Carpenter. Both had great high school golf careers.”
Both played in college. Carpenter, an individual state champion, played at Missouri State. Hoemann was a standout at University of Central Missouri.
“Alex struggled some on Day 1 (80) and found the water a few times,” Buschmann said. “He pulled it together on Day 2 and killed it on the par-3s with four birdies. The experience will help propel him in years to come. Keep an eye on this kid.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional senior Clayton Swartz was 16 over for the event, tying for 33rd place. Swartz shot 76 on the opening day and 84 on the second day for a total of 160.
Pacific senior Jared Hootman was 79th overall with a two-day score of 184, 40 strokes over par. He shot 84 Monday and 100 Tuesday.
Led by Blake Skornia, son of former Borgia standout athlete Kent Skornia, De Smet won the team title with a score of 610.
Skornia placed fourth overall with a two-day score of 149, five strokes over par for the event. He shot 75 on the opening day and 74 Tuesday.
The Spartans were 14 strokes ahead of Vianney and 17 in front of Webster Groves.
Glendale (634) and Rolla (659) rounded out the field.
Hannibal’s Quinn Thomas was the individual winner at 146, two strokes over par. He edged Warrensburg’s Brooks Baldwin and Glendale’s Max Bowman by one stroke.
Despite the rain and delays, Buschmann said the weather was good for the rounds.
“Weather was good — light rain and mist Monday and sun Tuesday,” Buschmann said. “Not a big factor. Mark, clean, and place within a grip length rule keeping same condition. Weather similar to what we have played in all year.”
Buschmann felt the course was in reasonably good condition.
“Twin Hills had winter burn throughout covering at least 80 percent of fairways and surrounding the greens,” he said. “Tee boxes and greens were in good condition.”
Class 3
Playing at Crown Pointe Golf Club and Resort in Farmington, the Class 3 meet avoided some of the massive weather delays the other courses had.
That didn’t mean conditions were optimal.
“It was tough out there to say the least,” St. Clair Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “Both mornings for Class 3 were rainy to start, followed by high winds and soggy conditions.”
The area’s top golfer there was St. James sophomore Wilson McDaniel, who tied for 29th with a score of 169. That was 25 strokes over par and six strokes off the medals. He shot 85 on the opening day and 84 on the second day.
St. Clair junior Ryan Bozada was next, finishing 51st with a two-day total of 180, 36 strokes over par. He shot 89 Monday and 91 Tuesday.
St. Clair senior Blaine Downey tied for 56th with a score of 183, 39 strokes over par. He shot 89 Monday and 94 Tuesday.
“I know they would have both liked to perform better, but I was proud of them for grinding it out and doing the best they could,” Wunderlich said.
Sullivan senior Jordan Woodcock was 70th with a score of 199, 55 strokes over par. He shot 91 Monday and 108 Tuesday.
The individual champion was Tolton Catholic’s Christian Rischer, who shot 144, even par. He fired a round of 71 Monday and followed with a 73 round Tuesday. He claimed the title by eight strokes over Lutheran South’s Andrew Hennen.
Bishop LeBlond was the team winner with a score of 625, 46 strokes in front of Westminster Christian Academy.
Class 2
Hermann’s Lindahl capped his freshman season with a fifth-place state finish at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
Lindahl finished 12 strokes over par. He shot 83 on the opening day and 73 on the second day for a total of 156.
Bowling Green’s Brayden Buffington was the individual winner at 147, three strokes over par. Kal Kolar of Maplewood-Richmond Heights was second at 150.
Palmyra was the only school to qualify enough golfers for a team score. Palmyra golfers combined for a 692 team score.