Three area golfers have one more round to play.
With no sectional round this year, those that advanced from the district round this week qualified for the state tournament.
In Class 2, that was St. Francis Borgia Regional sophomore Natalie Alferman and St. Clair senior Anna Conner.
Washington senior Mia Lanemann will be the lone area representative in Class 3.
The Class 2 Tournament will be held at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin is the site for the Class 3 Tournament.
Both events take place Monday and Tuesday.
Alferman and Conner are playing in the same group, teeing off from Hole 1 at 10:18 a.m. Monday.
Lanemann starts from Hole 10 at 9:33 a.m.