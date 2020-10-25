Three girls golfers completed their seasons Tuesday during the MSHSAA Championships in two locations.
St. Francis Borgia Regional sophomore Natalie Alferman was the top area finisher, ending 47th in the Class 2 State Meet at 207.
St. Clair senior Anna Conner ended 60th in Class 2, shooting 225 for the two rounds.
Washington’s Mia Lanemann placed 58th in the Class 3 event at Joplin’s Twin Hills Golf Course.
Lanemann shot 109 on the opening day Monday and shaved off four strokes Tuesday to finish with a two-round total of 214.
“Mia had a decent state tournament for the conditions that were dealt to the kids both days,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Cold, rainy weather for two straight days is not the greatest of days for golf. Mia battled all day, both days, and in the end, comparing her scores to the other golfers; they seemed to be pretty on point for her level of golf. Both days were playing about 10 strokes harder for sure, and Mia’s final score each day was on point with that.”
Fischer noticed improvement on the second day.
“Due to working the tournament on day two, I was only able to watch her on a few holes from afar, but she seemed more confident and looked much better on that day,” Fischer said. “Given the circumstances dealt to her, I was pleased with Mia’s effort and rounds at state.”
In the Class 2 state meet at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Natalie Alferman had the area’s best individual round Tuesday at 99. She shot 108 Monday to finish with a two-day score of 207, good for 47th.
“State was a tremendous experience for Natalie,” Pelster said. “It was the first time in her high school golf career where she has had to play in cold, wet and windy weather, and she did a great job of staying focused on every shot.”
Pelster said it was a tale of two days for Alferman as she adapted to the conditions.
“On Monday, she really didn’t hit the ball very well and really struggled off the tee, but did a great job of managing her score by having a great short game. She three-putted the first two holes and then after that she really focused on her pace and she didn’t three-putt again.”
Alferman improved Tuesday.
“On Tuesday she hit the ball much better and had a nice short game again to let her break 100,” Pelster said. “I am so proud of the way she played and hope this catapults her to a great spring and summer of practice before her junior year.”
St. Clair’s Anna Conner shot 113 on the opening day and 112 on the second day for a total of 225. She finished 60th.
“I was very pleased with how Anna competed at the state tournament,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “She finished 60th but I feel she played much better than that place indicates. She drove the ball extremely well. It was the longest course she played all year, but the way she hit her driver, the distance didn’t really affect her at all. The number of trees and the quickness of the greens gave her the most problems.”
Van Zee said Conner improved on the second day.
“Day 2, she played much better,” Van Zee said. “Even though she only shot one better on her score, she was 11 over on the last two holes. Take those two holes away and she had a respectable score and would have salvaged a better finish. I am proud of the way she competed and never gave up or took a hole off.”
Fischer said Lanemann had a good Washington High School career.
“Washington High girls golf team will miss her leadership she gave us the last four years,” Fischer said. “I was excited for her to achieve this accomplishment in her final year playing for the school. She represented our school very well at state.”
Like Lanemann, Conner was a senior this season.
“She was a three-year senior on the team,” said Van Zee. “She started the first year we had golf at St. Clair with Kynzi Humphrey, and both of my seniors will be missed.”