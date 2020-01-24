With two individual tournament champions and a total of seven medal winners, the Pacific Indians wrestled their way to fifth place at the annual 141 Rumble in Fenton Saturday.
Pacific recorded 128.5 team points, led by first-place finishes from Colton Thompson (138 pounds) and Callum Sitek (145). Northwest won the team title with 220 points. Also in the top five were De Soto (140), Windsor (138) and Washington (135).
“I was happy with the finish and the way we competed all day,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We saw a lot of district opponents and we were able to trim down the separation between us and them in the team scores which is a good sign moving forward with this young team.”
Thompson pinned Jacob Harding (Northwest) in 1:30 and won a 15-0 technical fall against Asa Foeller (De Soto). In the championship round, he won in a sudden victory period, 4-3, against North County’s Jordan Borseth.
“Colton looked good this weekend,” Knott said. “He seems to wrestle with a lot more confidence when he is down at 138. He picked up a good win over North County in the finals. That will be big for seeding purpose come districts. That was a good overtime win for him. He’s had a bit of a tough week in duals so it was good to see him walk away with first.”
Sitek pinned Cannon Gaddis (Sikeston, 1:36) and then won a 10-1 major decision against Jack Silies (Mehlville) in the semifinals. In the championship round, he won a 3-0 decision against Northwest’s Cannon Newhouse.
“Callum looked dominant as always,” Knott said. “He continues his undefeated season. There was a time all tournament in which he even came close to being scored on. He beat a really solid wrestler in the finals 3-0 but it was a dominant win. His ability to shut down his opponents ability to score is special.”
Ethan Flaherty (106) placed second. He won his first two matches, pinning Payton DeClue (De Soto) in 1:11 and earning a 10-0 major decision against Lucas Ahrens (Northwest) in the semifinals. In the championship round, he was pinned by Marquette’s Zach Watkins.
Kenny Thompson (126) placed third with a 2-1 record. He won a 2-1 decision against Connor Meynell (Windsor) before losing a 3-2 decision against Camden Pye (Rockwood Summit) in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Thompson won by an injury default against Parkway South’s Kevin Watkins.
Sam Williams (220) placed fourth, recording one win by a 5-4 decision against Devon Reeve (Rockwood Summit). Hunter Lebel (De Soto) won by pin against Williams for third-place.
Dillon Hall (113) went 2-2 and finished fifth, ending with a pin in 33 seconds against Windsor’s Reilly Baughman in the fifth-place match. His other win was also by pin against Baughman in 1:09.
Sam Stolz (120) recorded a 2-2 record with wins by pin against Devin Shipp (Rockwood Summit, 3:03) and Blayne McDermott (Sikeston, 0:58). In the fifth-place match, Andrew Hutson (Mehlville) won by pin against Stolz.
Warren Fiedler (132), Dominic Calvin (152), Jackson Roloff (160) and Liam Sitek (170) each competed for Pacific, but did not win a match.
Pacific visits Windsor Wednesday.