Holding off several Crosspoint runs in the second half, the Thomas Jefferson School Titans picked up a boys basketball win Friday in Villa Ridge, 65-51.
“We started applying a little more pressure in the second half which created steals and turnovers and led to some easy buckets for us,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “The boys gained confidence in the second half and we finished the game well.”
Thomas Jefferson improved to 4-3 overall while the Crosspoint Christian School Cougars dropped to 0-7.
“We have to find a way to get going earlier and get some points on the board,” Young said. “Our emphasis coming into this game was to play much better defense, get stops and defensive rebounds.”
Thomas Jefferson jumped out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 34-13.
The Titans led by as many as 30 in the third quarter before Crosspoint made a series of surges to get back into the game.
Thomas Jefferson held a 48-30 lead after three quarters. The Cougars continued to chip into the lead in the fourth quarter, but Thomas Jefferson got some key baskets, including a couple of big putbacks from Ben Cashen, to hold on for the 14-point win.
The Cougars were led by Jace Stroup, who scored 24 points. He also picked up nine steals, three rebounds and three assists.
Boone Sanders was next with seven points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Asher Weldy and Cody Sanders each scored six points.
Weldy also had two steals, an assist and a rebound.
Cody Sanders added eight rebounds and a steal.
Joshua Coroama netted five points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Colton Stroup concluded with two points, a rebound and a steal.
Payton Lauth had two rebounds and two steals. Carl Lewis closed with three assists and three rebounds.
“We hope this type of game will be a springboard for us to play much better in the second half of our season,” Young said.
Mattias Mittendorfer, fresh off of a 40-point night against Rivers of Life, led the Titans with 26 points and added eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Leo Liang was next with 11 points.
Cashen and Michael Sun each scored eight points.
Chase Albano closed with six points while Phil Nye scored four and Andrew Engelsmann had two points.