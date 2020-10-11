Scoring three times in the first half, The Fulton School Eagles edged Crosspoint Christian School at Washington’s Lakeview Park, 3-2.
The win puts the St. Albans school (8-2, 7-1) into sole possession of first place in the Metro Athletic Conference. Crosspoint, located in Villa Ridge, dropped to 5-4-1 overall, 3-2-1 in the league.
“I was really proud of how hard the guys played today,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “We had a game plan and I thought we executed it well, but we just couldn’t finish. Fulton is a very good team with some excellent players.”
George Douglass scored twice, getting the first one off of a Crosspoint miscue. A goal kick from Thomas Gibbs hit a Crosspoint teammate’s back and went to Douglass, who was able to finish.
Five minutes later, Douglass netted his second goal, blasting a 30-yard shot into the upper right corner of the goal. Gibbs leaped for the ball, but it was out of his range.
Crosspoint struck back in the 35th minute. Gibbs kicked a long goal kick down to Seth Aholt and he knocked his shot into the lower right side past goalkeeper James Dunne.
Moments before the halftime whistle, The Fulton School scored again. Max Hahn knocked the ball into the Crosspoint goal following a scramble in front of the net.
In the second half, both teams had scoring chances, but only one paid off. Aholt passed a through ball to Joshua Coroama, who parked it into the back of the net. Crosspoint pushed hard for the equalizer, but couldn’t score again.
Allison Dennis was credited with an assist on one of the St. Albans goals.
The Cougars head to Poplar Bluff Friday to face Westwood Baptist. At the same time, The Fulton School heads to Farmington to play St. Paul Lutheran.
The Fulton School visits the Rolla Royals homeschool team Monday to conclude the regular season.
Crosspoint plays Liberty Christian School at Wright City High School Tuesday to conclude the regular season.