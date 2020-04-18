Over the history of area sports, there have been many thrilling, interesting and unusual games and matches.
But, one of the strangest had to be the March 8, 1956, Class L Regional semifinal at Clayton High School, a game between the Washington Blue Jays and the host Clayton Greyhounds.
The game’s MVP was a catfish.
You read it right, a catfish.
The game was documented in the March 15, 1956, Missourian.
Nobody knows how, or why, a catfish would have been brought to a high school basketball game. It would have been a closely guarded secret, until the fourth quarter.
Washington already had the game all but won, leading 71-41 with 6:25 left in the game.
Suddenly, the fish made its appearance. Someone in the Clayton cheering section hurled the catfish onto the floor. It landed, with a smack, near Referee Mel Sheehan.
Sheehan immediately went to the official scorer and announced he was stopping the game, awarding the victory to Washington.
The Blue Jays dominated the game. With a height advantage, Washington forced the ball inside. Washington jumped out to a 16-2 lead and was up 23-8 after one quarter. It was 37-13 at the half and 45-15 after three quarters.
The game already had an edge. The Sports Talk column by Bill Miller Sr. reported there was no control over the crowd. Clayton’s coach had a long discussion at the half with the officials and Clayton’s scorekeeper had to be removed from the team bench after disputing a call.
He reported Clayton officials and student leaders apologized to Washington after the game for the rude behavior of their fans.
The paper reported Washington struggled at the free-throw line and missed 20 on the night. Had the Blue Jays hit free throws, the catfish might have made an earlier appearance.
Five Blue Jays reached double figures in the game, led by Dave Terre’s 21. Duke Schmidt was next with 15 points. Skip Otto contributed 13 points and Karl Kuddes ended with 11. Larry Ronsick checked in with 10. Frank Wood added one point.
The flying entrance by the fish wasn’t the end of its fame.
The Sports Talk column reported:
“After the game, some of the Clayton players posed for a picture with the fish while they were cheered.”
The fish made one final appearance. A small item at the bottom of a column read:
“Clayton’s fish was displayed on Washington High School’s trophy case Friday.”
And that was the end of the fish that ate Clayton.
Washington was defeated by Maplewood in the regional final the next night, 51-47.
Maplewood was defeated by Beaumont in the Class L title game at Washington University, 67-56.
Jack Pirrie led the Leafs with 22 points. The Missouri Prep Player of the Year was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks of the NBA out of high school, the second high school senior to be drafted. He went on to play two seasons at Vanderbilt, making the All-SEC team as a sophomore.
Pete Curl’s Blue Jays finished the season at 26-4, sharing the Franklin County Conference title and capturing three regular season tournaments.
If you know of an interesting, unusual, or significant game you would like to see recapped, please contact battleb@emissourian.com.