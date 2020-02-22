COLUMBIA — It was another historic day for area wrestlers in the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships.
Area wrestlers claimed 10 state medals in Classes 2 and 3.
Leading the way was Sullivan's Evan Shetley, who claimed Sullivan's first-ever state wrestling championship, earning a 3-2 decision over Odessa's Jake Evinger, Odessa
As of this posting, Sullivan’s Tristan Brown (285) was on deck to wrestle in a Class 2 championship bout.
Second Place
For the second consecutive year, Pacific’s Callum Sitek finished second in Class 3. This year, Sitek was second at 152 pounds, losing a 5-1 decision to Neosho’s Cayden Auch.
Auch led 1-0 on an escape after two periods. Sitek tied it, but Auch broke the tie with a takedown with 1:08 to go in the final period and added a two-point near fall late in the match for the final margin.
Sitek, a junior, finished the season at 44-1.
Third Place
St. Clair freshman Brock Woodcock finished his inaugural high school campaign with third place in Class 2 at 120 pounds. Woodcock pinned Cameron’s Coleman Oxford in 2:46 to conclude a 45-2 season.
Fourth Place
Washington's Mia Reed became the first to win a state medal in girls wrestling, finishing fourth at 110 pounds.
Reed (38-3) was pinned by Lebanon's Ashlynn Loechner in 0:56 in the third-place bout.
Reed was the area's lone girls wrestler to reach the medal rounds.
Randi Beltz of St. Clair won two state medals during her time, but that was before wrestling was separated by genders.
St. Clair freshman Ryan Meek (106) lost his third-place bout to Mexico’s Keith Ransom, 4-0. Meek concluded the season at 44-6.
Washington’s Chris Griesenauer placed fourth in Class 3 at 220 pounds. He was pinned by Justin Mowry of St. Charles in 2:26.
Griesenauer finished his senior season at 37-12.
Union’s Ryder Kuenzel (170) was pinned Luke Shaver of Festus in 4:07 for third place. That was a rematch of the district championship match, also won by Shaver.
Kuenzel, a junior, ended the season at 33-8.
Fifth Place
St. Clair freshman Cameron Simcox scored a reversal with 37 seconds left in the third period and held on from there to win the Class 2 138-pound fifth-place match over Excelsior Springs’ Braxton Rickart, 7-5.
Simcox finished the season at 47-4.
Sixth Place
Washington sophomore Gavin Holtmeyer was pinned by Grandview’s Mario Quezada in the Class 3 285-pound fifth-place match.
Holtmeyer, who reached the semifinals Friday, finished the season at 37-13/