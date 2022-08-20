It’s the chance to gain experience, but without having to pay for it in the record books.
Jamboree events for football, volleyball, boys soccer and softball events are being held through the middle of next week as sports programs throughout the state prepare for the start of the fall season.
The events are not mandatory and some area programs are not going to jamboree events.
All jamborees have at least three schools and scrimmages are abbreviated. Football scrimmages are based upon the number of offensive plays for each team. Volleyball scrimmages are to a certain point level while score is only used in softball to determine the possible end of an inning. Soccer scrimmages are timed.
The regular season starts Friday, Aug. 26.
By chronological order, here are the jamborees for area programs:
• Seckman softball — Pacific joins Festus, North County and host Seckman starting at 2 p.m. Two fields will be in action, meaning Pacific plays in all three cycles.
• Francis Howell softball — Union joins Lindbergh, Lafayette and Francis Howell Friday at 4:30 p.m. There are two fields, so Union will play three scrimmages in a row.
• Washington football — Washington and St. Francis Borgia will be joined by Warrenton and Wright City. Action starts at 6 p.m. with Washington against Wright City and Borgia playing Warrenton. Washington then plays Warrenton and Borgia plays Wright City.
The final rotation has Washington facing Borgia and Wright City playing Warrenton.
• Pacific football — Pacific hosts Francis Howell North and Lutheran South starting at 6 p.m. With only three teams, there will be a rotation. After Francis Howell North and Lutheran South play each other, Pacific then plays Francis Howell North and closes against Lutheran South.
• Lutheran St. Charles football — St. Clair plays at defending Class 2 state champion Lutheran St. Charles’ jamboree, starting at 6:30 p.m. St. Clair plays Hazelwood Central first, then the home team and finishes against Pattonville.
• Rolla football — Union heads to Phelps County for a 6:30 p.m. event. Union will play Waynesville, Rolla and Capital City in the three scrimmages.
• St. James softball — Four Rivers Conference teams St. Clair, Hermann, Owensville and St. James will play at Nelson Hart Park in St. James starting Saturday at 9 a.m. Only one field will be in use.
St. Clair plays St. James at 9 a.m., Owensville at 11:10 a.m., and Hermann at 1:40 p.m. Games will have a one-hour time limit. The final scrimmage is set for 2:45 p.m.
• Orchard Farm boys soccer — Union plays Wentzville Liberty, Parkway West and Orchard Farm Monday starting at 4 p.m.
Union has the second scrimmage, starting around 4:30 p.m., against Wentzville Liberty and then stays to play Orchard Farm. After a one-scrimmage break, Union plays Parkway West to finish the event.
• Washington softball — The defending Class 4 champion Lady Jays host Borgia and Timberland Tuesday at Lakeview Park. Action starts at 4 p.m. Washington starts against Timberland. Timberland then plays Borgia. The final scrimmage is Borgia against Washington.
• Waynesville boys soccer — Washington, Rolla, West Plains and Waynesville play at Anderson Soccer Field in Waynesville Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Washington pays in the first, third and fifth scrimmages against Rolla, Waynesville, and West Plains, respectively.
• Union volleyball — Union hosts Pacific and Seckman Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.
Union plays Seckman in the first rotation. Seckman then plays Pacific and Union faces Pacific in the last rotation.
• Washington volleyball — Washington hosts Waynesville and Rolla. Washington plays Waynesville at 5 p.m. Waynesville and Rolla face each other before Washington plays Rolla in the final scrimmage.
• De Soto volleyball — St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs go to De Soto Tuesday at 5 p.m. to face Windsor and the host. The rotation was not available at deadline.
• Marquette volleyball — Borgia joins Lafayette, Westminster Christian and host Marquette Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Two courts will be in play and Borgia faces, in order, Lafayette, Marquette and Westminster Christian.