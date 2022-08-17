Taking another step toward the regular season, teams around the state will be participating in jamborees over the next several days.
Jamborees are scrimmages featuring multiple schools. Each scrimmage is a shortened limit of a game situation.
Football, volleyball, soccer and softball teams are allowed to play jamboree events. They are not compulsory. Some programs do not play in jamborees.
Following is a chronological summary of jamborees for area schools.
Francis Howell Softball
Traci Dewert’s softball Lady ’Cats see their first action Friday, Aug. 19, in the Francis Howell Jamboree.
Joining Union and Francis Howell will be Lindbergh and Lafayette.
The event starts at 4:30 p.m.
In the first rotation, Union plays Lindbergh on Field 2. Francis Howell and Lafayette play on Field 1.
Union then moves to Field 1 to play Francis Howell. Lindbergh and Lafayette play on Field 2.
Francis Howell and Lindbergh then play on Field 1. Union faces Lafayette on Field 2.
For the scrimmages, there are free substitutions. A half-inning will end with three outs or eight runs, whichever comes first.
Each scrimmage will be a maximum of three innings.
Seckman Softball
The Pacific softball Lady Indians are spending their preseason at Seckman Friday, Aug. 19.
The jamboree will also include Festus and North County. It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and take place on two different fields.
Each scrimmage will be three complete innings.
Pacific plays its first two matches on the turf field, taking on Seckman at 2 p.m. and Festus at 2:50 p.m. with the other two teams playing on the other field in both instances.
The Lady Indians then move over to Field 2 for the final scrimmage at 3:45 p.m. against North County while Seckman and Festus square off on the turf in the final round.
Washington Football
Scanlan Stadium will play host to a football jamboree Friday, Aug. 19.
The host team, Washington, will be joined by St. Francis Borgia, Warrenton and Wright City.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and will feature two simultaneous scrimmages on opposite ends of the field with teams shifting to a new opponent after approximately 30 minutes.
The host Blue Jays remain on the west end of the field, the side opposite the scoreboard, for all three rounds.
Washington plays Wright City in the 6 p.m. scrimmage while Borgia takes on Warrenton on the east end.
At 6:30 p.m., Washington takes on Warrenton while Borgia plays Wright City.
The Blue Jays and Borgia Knights square off at 7 p.m., in the final round as Warrenton and Wright City wrap up the event on the other end.
The event will operate under game rules with the exception that no kicking game will be permitted and coaches may be on the field.
Pacific Football
Pacific is scheduled to host a football jamboree Friday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m.
Francis Howell North and Lutheran South will be the visiting teams for the event.
Scrimmages will be played on the west end of the field, the scoreboard side.
The two visitors will match up in the first round.
Pacific then plays Howell North in the second scrimmage and Lutheran South in the third period.
Each scrimmage will be comprised of two 18-play possessions by each team.
There will be a five-minute break period between each scrimmage.
Rolla Football
Union’s football Wildcats are headed back to Rolla for the annual jamboree there.
The Wildcats will face Rolla, Waynesville and Capital City in the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Union plays Waynesville. On the other side of the field, Rolla plays Capital City.
Union moves to play Rolla and Capital City faces Waynesville.
In the final cycle, Union plays Capital City and Rolla takes on Waynesville.
Lutheran St. Charles Football
The St. Clair football Bulldogs are headed to Lutheran St. Charles for jamboree action at 6 p.m. Aug. 19.
Lutheran St. Charles, the defending Class 2 state champions, will also host Pattonville and Hazelwood Central in what is being called the Lutheran Fall Showcase.
St. James Softball
Phelps County will play host to a preseason scrimmage comprised completely of Four Rivers Conference teams Saturday, Aug. 20.
St. Clair, Hermann and Owensville will be attending the event, hosted by St. James at Nelson Hart Park, starting at 9 a.m.
Scrimmages will feature free substitutions and each half inning will conclude after either three outs or five runs, whichever comes first.
Each scrimmage will have a 60-minute time limit.
The first match of the day pits St. James against St. Clair at 9 a.m. Hermann then plays Owensville at 10:05 a.m.
St. Clair squares off with the Dutchgirls at 11:10 a.m., followed by a 20-minute lunch break.
Play resumes with St. James against Hermann at 12:35 p.m.
Hermann and St. Clair play at 1:40 p.m. and St. James wraps things up against Owensville at 2:45 p.m.
Orchard Farm Soccer
Union’s soccer Wildcats have pivoted to a new jamboree.
Originally planned to play in the Rockwood Summit Jamboree, Union now will be going north of the river to Orchard Farm. The event takes place Monday, Aug. 22, starting at 4 p.m.
Union will be joined by Wentzville Liberty, Parkway West and the host school.
Orchard Farm starts against Parkway West at 4 p.m.
Union then plays Wentzville Liberty and stays on the field to play Orchard Farm.
After Parkway West plays Wentzville Liberty, and Wentzville Liberty stays to play Orchard Farm, Union finishes the event against Parkway West.
Each scrimmage will be 25 minutes long.
Washington Softball
The defending Class 4 state champion Lay Jays will host Borgia and Timberland in a three-team jamboree Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Lakeview Park.
Washington is scheduled to play Timberland in the first scrimmage at 4 p.m.
Timberland then plays Borgia at 5 p.m.
The Lady Jays and Lady Knights close out the event with the 6 p.m. scrimmage.
Start times for each scrimmage are approximate other than the first round.
The scrimmages will run with free substitutions and each half-inning will conclude after three outs or five runs, whichever comes first.
Each scrimmage cannot exceed four innings.
Waynesville Soccer
Washington, Rolla and West Plains each converge on Waynesville for a boys soccer preseason scrimmage Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The event takes place at Anderson Soccer Fields at 4:30 p.m.
Each scrimmage period will last for 25 minutes and each team will play three periods.
Washington and Rolla start off the action at 4:30 p.m. Waynesville then plays West Plains at 5:05 p.m.
The Blue Jays head back onto the field at 5:40 p.m. to take on the host Tigers. Rolla and West Plains follow that at 6:15 p.m.
Washington plays its final scrimmage against West Plains at 6:50 p.m.
The final match of the night pits Rolla against Waynesville at 7:25 p.m.
Union Volleyball
Union will host Pacific and Seckman at its annual volleyball jamboree Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Each team will play two sets against each of the other two teams. Each set is to 21 points with a 25-point cap.
In the first scrimmage at 5 p.m., Union plays Seckman.
Immediately after, Pacific plays Seckman, estimated to be 5:45 p.m.
In the final match, Union plays Pacific. The estimated time for that is 6:30 p.m.
Washington Volleyball
The volleyball Lady Jays will host Waynesville and Rolla for a scrimmage in Washington’s Blue Jay Gymnasium Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The home team kicks things off at 5 p.m. against Waynesville.
The two visitors, Waynesville and Rolla, then match up at 5:45 p.m.
Washington returns to play Rolla in the final round at 6:30 p.m.
Each match will consist of two sets to 21 with no cap.
Each team will be responsible for providing one line judge per match.
De Soto Volleyball
St. Clair’s volleyball Lady Bulldogs travel to De Soto Tuesday, Aug. 23, for a preseason scrimmage at 5 p.m.
Windsor is also scheduled to attend.
Details of the schedule were not available at print deadline.
Marquette Volleyball
The final area team to compete in a jamboree this fall is Borgia volleyball. The Lady Knights will compete in the Marquette Jamboree Wednesday, Aug. 24, starting at 5 p.m.
Joining Borgia and Marquette will be Lafayette and Westminster Christian Academy.
Each scrimmage will be two sets to 15 points, with no point caps.
In the first rotation, Marquette plays Westminster Christian and Borgia faces Lafayette.
Borgia then moves to face Marquette and Lafayette plays Westminster Christian.
In the final rotation, Marquette plays Lafayette and Borgia takes on Westminster Christian.