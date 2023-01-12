Winning all 11 varsity races, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights captured a 116-48 win over St. Louis Notre Dame Friday at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA.

“It was great to be back in the pool to kick off the 2023 meets,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “They cheered each other on all meet long, and truly had fun, which is what it’s all about.”