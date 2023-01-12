Winning all 11 varsity races, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights captured a 116-48 win over St. Louis Notre Dame Friday at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA.
“It was great to be back in the pool to kick off the 2023 meets,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “They cheered each other on all meet long, and truly had fun, which is what it’s all about.”
Borgia swimmers also claimed five second-place finishes.
Borgia opened by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:14.36. Swimming were Hunter Mohart, Bella Richardson, Brennan Pfeiffer and Sophia Sullentrup.
Pfeiffer won the 200 freestyle in 2:17.84 with Hunter Mohart claiming second in 2:37.32.
Richardson edged Notre Dame’s Hailey Glueck, 2:49.66-2:50.46 to win the 200 individual medley.
“The 200 IM was super close, with the lead changing a few times,” Jones said. It got loud in there! Bella Richardson poured it on in the freestyle to touch first for the win.”
Ava Mohart won the 50 freestyle in 26.73 with Sophia Fletcher second in 30.15.
After the intermission, Pfeiffer won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.20.
Sullentrup touched first in the 100 freestyle in 1:05. Peyton Lackey was second in 1:12.19.
Fletcher was first to the wall in the 500 freestyle, winning in 6:54.55.
“Sophia Fletcher swam the 500 free for only the second time in high school,” Jones said. “Her form was so graceful and consistent. She dropped over 10 seconds.”
Borgia’s foursome of Lackey, Hunter Mohart, Faith Rufkahr and Ava Mohart won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:06.47.
Ava Mohart won the 100 backstroke in 1:11.41 while Hunter Mohart was second in 1:17.13.
Sullentrup was the 100 breaststroke winner in 1:27.63.
“Sophia Sullentrup has really been working her breaststroke,” Jones said. “She dropped over a second to win that one.”
Notre Dame’s McKenna Gambino edged Lackey for second.
Borgia swept the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Pfeiffer, Fletcher, Sullentrup and Ava Mohart winning in 4:31.56.
The foursome of Jamie Poepsel, Isabella Reed, Richardson and Kaylee Benhardt was second in 5:19.72.
Borgia competed in the Westminster Christian Academy meet Monday.