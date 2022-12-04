For the first swimming win of the season to be official, the Lady Jays had to wait 48 extra hours.
The Lady Jays went without their first swimming win of the season Tuesday for want of an official, defeating Oakville, 97-72, unofficially.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For the first swimming win of the season to be official, the Lady Jays had to wait 48 extra hours.
The Lady Jays went without their first swimming win of the season Tuesday for want of an official, defeating Oakville, 97-72, unofficially.
“Our meet became a scrimmage when it was discovered there was no official booked for the event,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said.
Washington then won Thursday at St. Charles West, 106-43, picking up an official victory in the MSHSAA log books.
The Lady Jays took first in 10 of the 11 races at the meet.
“We are really excited about where we are starting out the season,” Moreland said. “Four state consideration times to get things rolling.”
Washington’s race winners included:
• Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Elizabeth Williams and Maddie Henderson in the 200 medley relay (2:24.08) and 200 freestyle relay (2:13.22).
• Mia Mahon, Kinsey Kamper, Lexi Perriman and Dayton Griesheimer in the 400 freestyle relay (5:31.31).
• Griesheimer in the 200 freestyle (2:45.01) and 500 freestyle (5:45.62).
• Williams in the 50 freestyle (31.96) and 100 freestyle (1:12.66).
• Henderson in the 100 butterfly (1:27.9).
• Ziegler in the 100 backstroke (1:20.95).
• Kauffeld in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.03).
Stella Garrison was the 200 individual medley winner for St. Charles West in 2:39.37.
Kauffeld took second in that race in 2:41.16.
Washington next swims Thursday, Dec. 15, at Eureka with a 4:30 p.m. start.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.