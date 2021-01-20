Washington girls swimming reported two consecutive dual wins last week.
The Lady Jays outpaced Affton Monday, 123-47.
Individual times and scores were not available from that meet.
Washington also swam the night before in what was scheduled as a triangular meet at Incarnate Word Academy along with Ft. Zumwalt West.
However, a scoring error led to the meet being scored as two separate duals rather than a tri-meet. Washington thus defeated Incarnate Word, 65-29.
Individual times were not available though Washington swimmers finished first in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, 100 breastroke and 400 freestyle relay.
The Lady Jays next swim Feb. 2 in a conference triangular meet hosted at the St. Peters Rec-Plex by Ft. Zumwalt East that will include Wentzville Liberty at 3:30 p.m.